I'm a camera deals expert and these are my top 7 UK picks this Amazon Prime Day

As the Ecommerce Editor for Digital Camera World, I'm somewhat of a camera deals expert – and events like Amazon Prime Day are my playground. I have been scrolling through the best Amazon Prime camera deals, and have picked out the top 7 camera deals that I'd spend my own money on this Prime Day.
So, grab a bargain and scroll down to see the massive savings across a vast selection of cameras for all budgets and abilities.
GoPro Hero 12 Black | was £399.99 | now £285
Save £114.99 at Amazon GoPro's latest action cam is less than a year old, but is now under £300 in many stores, including Amazon.
Canon EOS R8 | was £1,699.99 | now £1,189
Save £510.99 at Amazon Canon's smallest and lightest full frame camera somehow still packs in a 24.2MP sensor capable of 40fps bursts and 4K 60p video, along with the best autofocus system I've ever used!
Nikon Zf (body only) | was £2,499 | now £1,769
Save £730 at Amazon Grab the latest and greatest retro-inspired camera from Nikon, which has seen huge popularity thanks to its looks and mirrorless specs.
Canon R100 + RF-S 18-45mm | was £669.99 | now £445
Save £224.99 at Amazon Perfect for those looking to enter the world of mirrorless cameras for the first time, the R100 offers 24MP stills and 4K video, along with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for sharing your photos instantly.
Fujifilm X-T5 | was £1,699 | now £1,499
Save £200 at Amazon The flagship of Fujifilm features a massive 40MP sensor, along with 4K60 video recording and cool retro-styling. This is a great camera at an even better price.
OM System Tough TG-7 | was £499 | now £384
Save £115 at Amazon I loved this camera at full price, but now it's even better! Waterproof to 15m, shatterproof to 100kg, shockproof to 2.1m and works all the way down to -10°C, it takes 12MP RAW images, 4K video, and has a 25-100mm lens with amazing built-in macro modes. Available in red or black.
Panasonic Lumix S5 II + 20-60mm | was £2,099 | now £1,545
Save £554 at Amazon with £300 off voucher The latest flagship from Panasonic just got even better, thanks to a £500+ price cut. Built for content creators, with 6K video and 24MP stills plus a 96MP high-res mode, this is as good as it gets for a hybrid camera. Apply £300 voucher on the product page to get this price