I'm a camera deals expert and these are my top 7 UK picks this Amazon Prime Day

By
last updated

I'm a deals expert and these are my top picks for the best Amazon Prime camera deals in the UK

Amazon Prime Day 24 UK


As the Ecommerce Editor for Digital Camera World, I'm somewhat of a camera deals expert – and events like Amazon Prime Day are my playground. I have been scrolling through the best Amazon Prime camera deals, and have picked out the top 7 camera deals that I'd spend my own money on this Prime Day.

So, grab a bargain and scroll down to see the massive savings across a vast selection of cameras for all budgets and abilities. 

GoPro Hero 12 Blackwas £399.99now £285 Save £114.99 at Amazon

GoPro Hero 12 Black | was £399.99 | now £285
Save £114.99 at Amazon GoPro's latest action cam is less than a year old, but is now under £300 in many stores, including Amazon.

View Deal
Canon EOS R8 | was £1,699.99 | now £1,189 Save £510.99 at Amazon

Canon EOS R8 | was £1,699.99 | now £1,189
Save £510.99 at Amazon Canon's smallest and lightest full frame camera somehow still packs in a 24.2MP sensor capable of 40fps bursts and 4K 60p video, along with the best autofocus system I've ever used! 

View Deal
Nikon Zf (body only) | was £2,499| now £1,769 Save £730 at Amazon

Nikon Zf (body only) | was £2,499 | now £1,769
Save £730 at Amazon Grab the latest and greatest retro-inspired camera from Nikon, which has seen huge popularity thanks to its looks and mirrorless specs.

View Deal
Canon R100 + RF-S 18-45mm | was £669.99| now £445 Save £224.99 at Amazon

Canon R100 + RF-S 18-45mm | was £669.99 | now £445
Save £224.99 at Amazon Perfect for those looking to enter the world of mirrorless cameras for the first time, the R100 offers 24MP stills and 4K video, along with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for sharing your photos instantly.

View Deal
Fujifilm X-T5 | was £1,699| now £1,499 Save £200 at Amazon

Fujifilm X-T5 | was £1,699 | now £1,499
Save £200 at Amazon The flagship of Fujifilm features a massive 40MP sensor, along with 4K60 video recording and cool retro-styling. This is a great camera at an even better price.

View Deal
OM System Tough TG-7 | was £499 | now £384 Save £115 at Amazon

OM System Tough TG-7 | was £499 | now £384
Save £115 at Amazon I loved this camera at full price, but now it's even better! Waterproof to 15m, shatterproof to 100kg, shockproof to 2.1m and works all the way down to -10°C, it takes 12MP RAW images, 4K video, and has a 25-100mm lens with amazing built-in macro modes. Available in red or black.

View Deal
Panasonic Lumix S5 II&nbsp;+ 20-60mm | was £2,099| now £1,545 Save £554 at Amazon with £300 off voucher

Panasonic Lumix S5 II + 20-60mm | was £2,099 | now £1,545
Save £554 at Amazon with £300 off voucher The latest flagship from Panasonic just got even better, thanks to a £500+ price cut. Built for content creators, with 6K video and 24MP stills plus a 96MP high-res mode, this is as good as it gets for a hybrid camera. Apply £300 voucher on the product page to get this price

View Deal
Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

