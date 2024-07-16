I'm a camera deals expert and these are my top 7 UK picks this Amazon Prime Day

As the Ecommerce Editor for Digital Camera World, I'm somewhat of a camera deals expert – and events like Amazon Prime Day are my playground. I have been scrolling through the best Amazon Prime camera deals, and have picked out the top 7 camera deals that I'd spend my own money on this Prime Day.

So, grab a bargain and scroll down to see the massive savings across a vast selection of cameras for all budgets and abilities.

GoPro Hero 12 Black | was £399.99 | now £285

Save £114.99 at Amazon GoPro's latest action cam is less than a year old, but is now under £300 in many stores, including Amazon.



Canon EOS R8 | was £1,699.99 | now £1,189

Save £510.99 at Amazon Canon's smallest and lightest full frame camera somehow still packs in a 24.2MP sensor capable of 40fps bursts and 4K 60p video, along with the best autofocus system I've ever used!

Nikon Zf (body only) | was £2,499 | now £1,769

Save £730 at Amazon Grab the latest and greatest retro-inspired camera from Nikon, which has seen huge popularity thanks to its looks and mirrorless specs.

Canon R100 + RF-S 18-45mm | was £669.99 | now £445

Save £224.99 at Amazon Perfect for those looking to enter the world of mirrorless cameras for the first time, the R100 offers 24MP stills and 4K video, along with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for sharing your photos instantly.

Fujifilm X-T5 | was £1,699 | now £1,499

Save £200 at Amazon The flagship of Fujifilm features a massive 40MP sensor, along with 4K60 video recording and cool retro-styling. This is a great camera at an even better price.

OM System Tough TG-7 | was £499 | now £384

Save £115 at Amazon I loved this camera at full price, but now it's even better! Waterproof to 15m, shatterproof to 100kg, shockproof to 2.1m and works all the way down to -10°C, it takes 12MP RAW images, 4K video, and has a 25-100mm lens with amazing built-in macro modes. Available in red or black.

Panasonic Lumix S5 II + 20-60mm | was £2,099 | now £1,545

Save £554 at Amazon with £300 off voucher The latest flagship from Panasonic just got even better, thanks to a £500+ price cut. Built for content creators, with 6K video and 24MP stills plus a 96MP high-res mode, this is as good as it gets for a hybrid camera. Apply £300 voucher on the product page to get this price

As you can see, there are a lot of savings to be had across many different types of camera systems this Amazon Prime Day sale, suiting everyone from professionals to those just starting out in the world of photography.

Of course, there are many other deals across the sale. I would highly recommend checking out our Amazon Prime best camera deals hub, where I'm recording all the best deals in the UK and the US!