I'm a camera deals expert and these are my top 7 picks this Amazon Prime Day

As the Ecommerce Editor for Digital Camera World I'm somewhat of a camera deals expert and events like Amazon Prime Day are my playground. I have been scrolling through the best Amazon Prime camera deals and have picked out in my opinion the top 7 camera deals that I'd spend my own money on this Prime Day.

So, grab a bargain and scroll down to see the massive savings across a vast selection of cameras for all budgets and abilities.

GoPro Hero 12 Black | was $379.99 | now $299

Save $100.99 at Amazon GoPro's latest action cam is less than a year old - and is now under $300 in many stores, including at Amazon.

Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens | was $499.99 | now $369.99

Save $129.01 at Walmart Canon's most junior body is also its smallest and lightest – but it's still quite a beast! Its 24.1MP APS-C sensor delivers stunning image quality, with great AF and a beginner-friendly guided menu system. Its versatile kit lens (a 28.8-72mm equivalent) can handle just about any scenario to get you shooting right away.

OM System OM-5 | was $1,199.99 | now $999.99

Save $200 at Amazon Offering 20MP stills and 4K 30p video in a compact body, this Micro Four Thirds camera is the perfect companion for your travels – now with a $200 saving!

Sony A7 III|$1,799.99|now $1,298

SAVE $501.99 at Amazon

The A7 III is still today a "made-it" camera for many users and thanks to its 34MP full-frame stills and 4K video means you're getting a lot for for your money!

Fujifilm GFX 50S II | was $3,999.95 | now $2,999

Save $1,000.95 at Amazon The GFX 50S II got top marks from us when we reviewed it, and it's still a very tempting proposition, thanks to the advantages of a medium-format sensor – and a 51.4MP sensor at that. With this amazing saving, it can now be had for a far more affordable price than ever before.

Canon EOS R5 | was $3,899 | now $2,899

Save $1,000 at Amazon Grab the latest Canon flagship for nearly a grand off this Prime Day – a stunning saving. With its 45MP stills and 8K video capabilities, this is the best camera for content creators.

Fujifilm X-T5 + 16-50mm|now $2,199

In Stock at Amazon. The flagship of Fujifilm featuring a massive 40MP sensor, along with 4K60 video recording and a cool retro-styling this is a great camera that's always out of stock - but not at Amazon! It might not be on sale but getting your hands on one is possible this Prime Day

As you can see there are a lot of savings to be had across many different types of camera systems this Amazon Prime Day sale suiting professionals to those just starting out in the world of Photography.

Of course, there are many other deals across the sale and I would highly recommend checking out our Amazon Prime best camera deals hub where I'm recording all the best deals in the US!