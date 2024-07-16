I'm a camera deals expert and these are my top 7 picks this Amazon Prime Day

By
published

I'm a deals expert and these are my top picks for the best Amazon Prime camera deals in the US

Amazon Prime Day 2023
(Image credit: Future)

As the Ecommerce Editor for Digital Camera World I'm somewhat of a camera deals expert and events like Amazon Prime Day are my playground. I have been scrolling through the best Amazon Prime camera deals and have picked out in my opinion the top 7 camera deals that I'd spend my own money on this Prime Day.

So, grab a bargain and scroll down to see the massive savings across a vast selection of cameras for all budgets and abilities. 

GoPro Hero 12 Blackwas $379.99now $299 Save $100.99 at Amazon

GoPro Hero 12 Black | was $379.99 | now $299
Save $100.99 at Amazon GoPro's latest action cam is less than a year old - and is now under $300 in many stores, including at Amazon.

View Deal
Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens | was $499.99| now $369.99 Save $129.01 at&nbsp;Walmart

Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens | was $499.99 | now $369.99
Save $129.01 at Walmart Canon's most junior body is also its smallest and lightest – but it's still quite a beast! Its 24.1MP APS-C sensor delivers stunning image quality, with great AF and a beginner-friendly guided menu system. Its versatile kit lens (a 28.8-72mm equivalent) can handle just about any scenario to get you shooting right away.

View Deal
OM System OM-5 | was $1,199.99| now $999.99 Save $200 at Amazon

OM System OM-5 | was $1,199.99 | now $999.99
Save $200 at Amazon Offering 20MP stills and 4K 30p video in a compact body, this Micro Four Thirds camera is the perfect companion for your travels – now with a $200 saving!

View Deal
Sony A7 III|$1,799.99|now $1,298 SAVE $501.99 at Amazon

Sony A7 III|$1,799.99|now $1,298
SAVE $501.99 at Amazon
The A7 III is still today a "made-it" camera for many users and thanks to its 34MP full-frame stills and 4K video means you're getting a lot for for your money!

View Deal
Fujifilm GFX 50S II | was $3,999.95| now $2,999 Save $1,000.95 at Amazon

Fujifilm GFX 50S II | was $3,999.95 | now $2,999
Save $1,000.95 at Amazon The GFX 50S II got top marks from us when we reviewed it, and it's still a very tempting proposition, thanks to the advantages of a medium-format sensor – and a 51.4MP sensor at that. With this amazing saving, it can now be had for a far more affordable price than ever before.

View Deal
Canon EOS R5 | was $3,899| now $2,899Save $1,000 at Amazon

Canon EOS R5 | was $3,899 | now $2,899
Save $1,000 at Amazon Grab the latest Canon flagship for nearly a grand off this Prime Day – a stunning saving. With its 45MP stills and 8K video capabilities, this is the best camera for content creators.

View Deal
Fujifilm X-T5 + 16-50mm|now $2,199 In Stock at Amazon.

Fujifilm X-T5 + 16-50mm|now $2,199
In Stock at Amazon. The flagship of Fujifilm featuring a massive 40MP sensor, along with 4K60 video recording and a cool retro-styling this is a great camera that's always out of stock - but not at Amazon! 

It might not be on sale but getting your hands on one is possible this Prime Day

View Deal
Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

