I'm a camera deals expert and these are my top 7 picks this Amazon Prime Day

As the Ecommerce Editor for Digital Camera World I'm somewhat of a camera deals expert and events like Amazon Prime Day are my playground. I have been scrolling through the best Amazon Prime camera deals and have picked out in my opinion the top 7 camera deals that I'd spend my own money on this Prime Day.
So, grab a bargain and scroll down to see the massive savings across a vast selection of cameras for all budgets and abilities.
GoPro Hero 12 Black | was $379.99 | now $299
Save $100.99 at Amazon GoPro's latest action cam is less than a year old - and is now under $300 in many stores, including at Amazon.
Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens | was $499.99 | now $369.99
Save $129.01 at Walmart Canon's most junior body is also its smallest and lightest – but it's still quite a beast! Its 24.1MP APS-C sensor delivers stunning image quality, with great AF and a beginner-friendly guided menu system. Its versatile kit lens (a 28.8-72mm equivalent) can handle just about any scenario to get you shooting right away.
OM System OM-5 | was $1,199.99 | now $999.99
Save $200 at Amazon Offering 20MP stills and 4K 30p video in a compact body, this Micro Four Thirds camera is the perfect companion for your travels – now with a $200 saving!
Sony A7 III|$1,799.99|now $1,298
SAVE $501.99 at Amazon
The A7 III is still today a "made-it" camera for many users and thanks to its 34MP full-frame stills and 4K video means you're getting a lot for for your money!
Fujifilm GFX 50S II | was $3,999.95 | now $2,999
Save $1,000.95 at Amazon The GFX 50S II got top marks from us when we reviewed it, and it's still a very tempting proposition, thanks to the advantages of a medium-format sensor – and a 51.4MP sensor at that. With this amazing saving, it can now be had for a far more affordable price than ever before.
Canon EOS R5 | was $3,899 | now $2,899
Save $1,000 at Amazon Grab the latest Canon flagship for nearly a grand off this Prime Day – a stunning saving. With its 45MP stills and 8K video capabilities, this is the best camera for content creators.
Fujifilm X-T5 + 16-50mm|now $2,199
In Stock at Amazon. The flagship of Fujifilm featuring a massive 40MP sensor, along with 4K60 video recording and a cool retro-styling this is a great camera that's always out of stock - but not at Amazon!
It might not be on sale but getting your hands on one is possible this Prime Day