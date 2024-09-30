Iconic Japanese photographer Eikoh Hosoe dies at the age of 91

Pioneer of post-war Japanese photography Eikoh Hosoe dies in his home city of Tokyo

Japanese photographer and filmmaker Eikoh Hosoe looks at a print of one of his portraits of novelist Yukio Mishima in Tokyo
(Image credit: Alamy)

Pioneering Japanese photographer, filmmaker, and professor Eikoh Hosoe passed away on September 16, in Tokyo at the age of 91.

Renowned for his striking high-contrast black-and-white images, Hosoe is recognized as one of the most influential Japanese photographers to ever pick up a camera. 

