I watched the film Kodachrome, and I'm now committed to capturing moments on film

Kodachrome showcases the joy and meaning of shooting film in a heartfelt love letter to the beloved film stock from Kodak
(Image credit: Netflix)
There aren't many films that I have recently resonated with, but recently I sat down and watched one that I've wanted to see for a while, Kodachrome, and I'm glad I did as it resonated with me on a personal level, and why I'm picking up my film camera more in the digital age.
Kodachrome is a Netflix movie about Ben, a famous photographer estranged from his son Matt for over a decade, who is terminally ill with liver cancer. Despite their strained relationship, Ben asks Matt to drive him to Dwayne's Photo in Parsons, Kansas, USA the last place that's developing Kodak's famous Kodachrome film, before the service is discontinued forever. Ben has four rolls of film he urgently wants to develop, capturing his life's work and legacy.
Below you can see the official trailer on Netflix:
Kodachrome | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix - YouTube
Their journey is not just about developing the film but also about reconciling their broken relationship. Ben insists on taking back roads to savor the scenery and take photographs, reflecting his passion for capturing moments. Despite their conflicts, the trip becomes an emotional journey of forgiveness and understanding.
Half-way through the movie, Matt asks his father why not just shoot digital, and Ben's response is just how I feel, and why I wanted to go back to shooting film, looking at his son while loading his trusted Leica M4-P Ben responds:
"People are taking more pictures now than ever before, billions of them, but there are no slides, no prints. Just data. Electronic dust. Years from now when they dig us up there won't be any pictures to find, no record of who we were or how we lived"
As they finally reach Dwayne's Photo and drop off the film, the pair run into a lot of photographers that are from famous organizations such as National Geographic, and Reuters to name but a few they all share a moment with Ben to appreciate what he's done for the photographic community
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
This is where the second quote of the film comes into its own, discussing the shock that Kodachrome film is being discontinued Ben describes why they are all photographers and why they have all shot film in the first place:
"We're all so frightened by time, the way it moves on and the way things disappear. That's why we're photographers. We're preservationists by nature. We take pictures to stop time, to commit moments to eternity. Human nature made tangible."
*Spoiler Alert*
Unfortunately, Ben's declining health culminates in his death shortly after. Matt is left with his father's developed photos, discovering a poignant collection of images that include many of Matt's own childhood and moments with his mother. This revelation provides Matt with a deeper understanding of his father and their shared history.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.