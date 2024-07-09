I watched the film Kodachrome, and I'm now committed to capturing moments on film

Kodachrome showcases the joy and meaning of shooting film in a heartfelt love letter to the beloved film stock from Kodak

There aren't many films that I have recently resonated with, but recently I sat down and watched one that I've wanted to see for a while, Kodachrome, and I'm glad I did as it resonated with me on a personal level, and why I'm picking up my film camera more in the digital age.

Kodachrome is a Netflix movie  about Ben, a famous photographer estranged from his son Matt for over a decade, who is terminally ill with liver cancer. Despite their strained relationship, Ben asks Matt to drive him to Dwayne's Photo in Parsons, Kansas, USA the last place that's developing Kodak's famous Kodachrome film, before the service is discontinued forever. Ben has four rolls of film he urgently wants to develop, capturing his life's work and legacy.

