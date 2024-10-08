I just spotted this amazing Canon EOS 2000D Prime deal proving DSLRs aren't dead

By
published

Save £110 on this beginner DSLR, including lens and spare batteries, making it a ready-to-shoot editor's pick this Amazon Big Deal Days

Canon ESO 2000D APBDD 24
(Image credit: Future)

The last cry of the DSLR is upon us, but that doesn't mean they aren't a great way to get yourself into photography and teach yourself the basics, in fact, the best DSLRs still feature on our list of the best cameras for beginners.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days has come into its own by offering a stunning, ready-to-shoot deal on the Canon EOS 2000D with the practical 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS II kit lens and two spare batteries on offer for just £499, making this the perfect package to get anyone shooting and learning photography in no time.

Canon EOS 2000D + EF-S 18-55mm|was £609|now £499 SAVE £110 at Amazon

Canon EOS 2000D + EF-S 18-55mm|was £609|now £499
SAVE £110 at Amazon With the capability of shooting 24MP stills, this ready-to-shoot package with an 18-55mm lens and two batteries is perfect for beginners.

View Deal
Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles