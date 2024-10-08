I just spotted this amazing Canon EOS 2000D Prime deal proving DSLRs aren't dead

The last cry of the DSLR is upon us, but that doesn't mean they aren't a great way to get yourself into photography and teach yourself the basics, in fact, the best DSLRs still feature on our list of the best cameras for beginners.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days has come into its own by offering a stunning, ready-to-shoot deal on the Canon EOS 2000D with the practical 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS II kit lens and two spare batteries on offer for just £499, making this the perfect package to get anyone shooting and learning photography in no time.

Canon EOS 2000D + EF-S 18-55mm|was £609|now £499

SAVE £110 at Amazon With the capability of shooting 24MP stills, this ready-to-shoot package with an 18-55mm lens and two batteries is perfect for beginners.

The Canon EOS 2000D is a sleek entry-level DSLR featuring versatile imaging capabilities and a helpful feature set. Incorporating a 24.1MP APS-C CMOS sensor and DIGIC 4+ image processor, the 2000D produces high-resolution stills with notable clarity, reduced noise, and a flexible native sensitivity range from ISO 100-6400 for working in a variety of lighting conditions.

The sensor and processor are also able to shoot continuously at up to 3 fps for photographing moving subjects, as well as Full HD 1080/30p video recording - while this DSLR might seem dated when compared to modern Mirrorless rivals of today, its solid build and feature set are just as good today as when it was first introduced and is still a brilliant camera for beginners in photography and video.