I just spotted this amazing Canon EOS 2000D Prime deal proving DSLRs aren't dead

The last cry of the DSLR is upon us, but that doesn't mean they aren't a great way to get yourself into photography and teach yourself the basics, in fact, the best DSLRs still feature on our list of the best cameras for beginners.
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days has come into its own by offering a stunning, ready-to-shoot deal on the Canon EOS 2000D with the practical 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS II kit lens and two spare batteries on offer for just £499, making this the perfect package to get anyone shooting and learning photography in no time.
Canon EOS 2000D + EF-S 18-55mm|was £609|now £499
SAVE £110 at Amazon With the capability of shooting 24MP stills, this ready-to-shoot package with an 18-55mm lens and two batteries is perfect for beginners.