I don’t believe in magic, but there is a strange alchemy in photographic imagery

By
published

Retro is back. We long for the esoteric, magical properties of old cameras. It’s like we want to go back to the Dark Ages

Fujifilm's Film Simulations have brought some 'magic' back into photography for many. Of course, it's science not magic, but does that really matter? (Image credit: Rod Lawton)

Photography is an art that’s also dependent on science, so it’s a curious mixture. Photography would be simpler if you could measure everything and explain everything we love about photographic images, but this is where ‘art’ starts to change the rules. The artistic looks we like this year aren’t the same as those we liked last year, and next year it will be different again.

Rod Lawton
Rod Lawton
Contributor

Rod is an independent photography journalist and editor, and a long-standing Digital Camera World contributor, having previously worked as DCW's Group Reviews editor. Before that he has been technique editor on N-Photo, Head of Testing for the photography division and Camera Channel editor on TechRadar, as well as contributing to many other publications. He has been writing about photography technique, photo editing and digital cameras since they first appeared, and before that began his career writing about film photography. He has used and reviewed practically every interchangeable lens camera launched in the past 20 years, from entry-level DSLRs to medium format cameras, together with lenses, tripods, gimbals, light meters, camera bags and more. Rod has his own camera gear blog at fotovolo.com but also writes about photo-editing applications and techniques at lifeafterphotoshop.com

