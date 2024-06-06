How to shoot your best-ever travel photos! N-Photo 164 on sale today

The July 2024 issue hits the newsstands on 6 June – let's take a peek inside the only mag for Nikon nuts…

N-Photo 164
Have you ever come back from a far-flung destination, only to be disappointed to discover your memory card is full of so-so holiday snaps? We’ve enlisted the advice of travel pro Steve Davey, who shows you how to get under the skin of a location to capture the ‘sense of a place’ and show the side that you don’t see in the holiday brochures. 

Our apprentice stays closer to home, exploring the West Country to capture bluebell woods, rapeseed fields, stately homes and ancient monuments, under the instruction of landscape pro Mark Bauer. 

