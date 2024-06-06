How to shoot your best-ever travel photos! N-Photo 164 on sale today

The July 2024 issue hits the newsstands on 6 June – let's take a peek inside the only mag for Nikon nuts…
(Image credit: Future)
Have you ever come back from a far-flung destination, only to be disappointed to discover your memory card is full of so-so holiday snaps? We’ve enlisted the advice of travel pro Steve Davey, who shows you how to get under the skin of a location to capture the ‘sense of a place’ and show the side that you don’t see in the holiday brochures.
Our apprentice stays closer to home, exploring the West Country to capture bluebell woods, rapeseed fields, stately homes and ancient monuments, under the instruction of landscape pro Mark Bauer.
Emma Dunham tells how she transformed her career from taking portraits of people to foodie photos in the N-Photo interview. Plus Motorsports supremo Jon Nicholson shares a lifetime of images of capturing everything on four wheels, from banger-racing to Formula 1.
We take a super-close look at eight of the best macro lenses for F- and Z-mount Nikons, to help you take larger-than-life shots of everyday items. And we also check out Nikon’s stunning new superzoom, with its gargantuan 28-400mm focal length range.
We have our usual mix of practical shooting and editing projects, including how to shoot road bike racing, get close-ups of bees, capture the excitement of a football match, and take sporty portraits with a stroboscopic effect, as well as mastering Affinity Photo’s HSL tool and adding a misty effect to scenes in Photoshop CC.
N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine is a monthly magazine that's written by Nikon enthusiasts for Nikon enthusiasts, you can be sure that all the content is 100% relevant to you! So for the best Nikon-focused news, reviews, projects, and a whole lot more, subscribe to N-Photo today – with our unmissable subs deal!
N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine is a monthly publication that's entirely dedicated to Nikon users. As a 100% independent magazine, you can be assured of unbiased opinion from a trustworthy team of devoted photography experts including editor Adam Waring and Deputy Editor Mike Harris.
Aimed at all users, from camera newcomers to working pros, every issue is packed with practical, Nikon-specific advice for taking better photos, in-depth reviews of Nikon-compatible gear, and inspiring projects and exciting video lessons for mastering camera, lens and Photoshop techniques.
Written by Nikon users for Nikon users, N-Photo is your one-stop shop for everything to do with cameras, lenses, tripods, bags, tips, tricks and techniques to get the most out of your photography.