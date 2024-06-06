How to shoot your best-ever travel photos! N-Photo 164 on sale today

Have you ever come back from a far-flung destination, only to be disappointed to discover your memory card is full of so-so holiday snaps? We’ve enlisted the advice of travel pro Steve Davey, who shows you how to get under the skin of a location to capture the ‘sense of a place’ and show the side that you don’t see in the holiday brochures.

Our apprentice stays closer to home, exploring the West Country to capture bluebell woods, rapeseed fields, stately homes and ancient monuments, under the instruction of landscape pro Mark Bauer.

Emma Dunham tells how she transformed her career from taking portraits of people to foodie photos in the N-Photo interview. Plus Motorsports supremo Jon Nicholson shares a lifetime of images of capturing everything on four wheels, from banger-racing to Formula 1.

We take a super-close look at eight of the best macro lenses for F- and Z-mount Nikons, to help you take larger-than-life shots of everyday items. And we also check out Nikon’s stunning new superzoom, with its gargantuan 28-400mm focal length range.

We have our usual mix of practical shooting and editing projects, including how to shoot road bike racing, get close-ups of bees, capture the excitement of a football match, and take sporty portraits with a stroboscopic effect, as well as mastering Affinity Photo’s HSL tool and adding a misty effect to scenes in Photoshop CC.

