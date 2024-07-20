How did I end up with a Canon system when I didn’t really like Canon cameras?

By
published

Sometimes the camera you need isn’t the camera you wanted, and you can’t always judge a system by its specs

Canon EOS R8 Camera
(Image credit: Gareth Bevan)

I now use my Canon gear for all sorts of work-related photography for reviews, hands-on product shots, YouTube videos, and even recording my travels. My system has grown as my needs have changed and expanded and it’s probably about as effective a setup as I could get at this price for what I do, regardless of all the fine qualities of rival Sony, Panasonic, and Nikon systems.

But if you’d asked me at the start what my ideal full-frame system would be, I certainly wouldn’t have said Canon. I have no particular bias against Canon, but the best Sony lenses are stellar – and there are so many more of them – while Panasonic has high-end video features, Nikon is a brand I’ve known and trusted for years, and all three have in-body stabilization, which my EOS R8 does not. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rod Lawton
Rod Lawton
Contributor

Rod is an independent photography journalist and editor, and a long-standing Digital Camera World contributor, having previously worked as DCW's Group Reviews editor. Before that he has been technique editor on N-Photo, Head of Testing for the photography division and Camera Channel editor on TechRadar, as well as contributing to many other publications. He has been writing about photography technique, photo editing and digital cameras since they first appeared, and before that began his career writing about film photography. He has used and reviewed practically every interchangeable lens camera launched in the past 20 years, from entry-level DSLRs to medium format cameras, together with lenses, tripods, gimbals, light meters, camera bags and more. Rod has his own camera gear blog at fotovolo.com but also writes about photo-editing applications and techniques at lifeafterphotoshop.com

Related articles