"Horrific and traumatizing videos" – the dark world of the social media moderators

In 2020 Meta agreed to pay a settlement of US$52 million to moderators due to mental health issues caused by their roles

Artificial intelligence is taking a strong role in many technological industries, but it is still the job of humans to review and delete disturbing and harmful content across social media platforms.

Beheadings, child abuse and murders all end up in the inboxes of a global network of moderators.

