Hisense launches mammoth 55in photo frame TV to rival Samsung’s The Frame

Hisense will launch their CanvasTV this summer, a matte television designed to seamlessly blend in with your décor when not in use by displaying artwork and photos.

In direct competition to The Frame by Samsung, the CanvasTV will retail at the lower price – $999 (£750, $1,422 AUD) for the 55 inch model, and $1,299 (£1036, $1,906 AUD) for the 65 inch screen.

The Frame, on the other hand, retails at $1,499 (£1,197, $2,268 AUD) for the 55 inch, and $1,999 (£1,596, $3,024) for the 65 inch.

Like The Frame, Hisense's CanvasTV has a 4K QLED anti-glare display, and also comes with 144Hz refresh rate, an RGB sensor for ambient light adaption, and multi-channel 2.0.2 surround sound.

Hisense also offers a ‘Choose Your Frame’ feature, “a first in any Hisense TV product,” according to its website. This feature allows users to personalize their TV’s appearance.

Each CanvasTV comes with a wooden teak frame, with the option for white or walnut if desired and for an extra costs, another similarity with The Frame.

If you really can’t stand to look at your black TV screen any longer, this is by far the cheapest option for hiding your device in plain sight.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The CanvasTV comes with a vast amount of preloaded artwork in its ‘Immersive Art Mode’, with works “spanning abstract, modern, and renaissance styles.”

What about the electricity bills, I hear you ask?

Well, according to Hisense, “energy efficiency is at the forefront of the CanvasTV’s design with power saving capabilities in ‘Art Mode’ that automatically adjusts brightness and utilizes a light sensor to minimize energy consumption.”

The smart TV can also sense when the room is empty using a motion sensor, and turns the screen off.

The CanvasTV will be equipped with Google TV, and when not in ‘Art Mode’ it will act like a normal Google TV-powered display.

Without reviewing the CanvasTV its impossible to know how this much cheaper model will match up against Samsung’s offering, however come back at the end of the summer we might be able to tell you. If you are looking for something smaller, check out our guide to the best digital photo frames available right now.

Check out our guide to the best TV for a computer monitor, or if this has got you thinking that you need a digital whiteboard, check out our favorites here.