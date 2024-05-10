Hisense launches mammoth 55in photo frame TV to rival Samsung’s The Frame

By
published

In direct competition with Samsung's The Frame, the $999 CanvasTV will be by far the cheapest option around

Hisense will soon release the CanvasTV starting at $999
(Image credit: Hisense)

Hisense will launch their CanvasTV this summer, a matte television designed to seamlessly blend in with your décor when not in use by displaying artwork and photos. 

In direct competition to The Frame by Samsung, the CanvasTV will retail at the  lower price – $999 (£750, $1,422 AUD) for  the 55 inch model, and $1,299 (£1036, $1,906 AUD) for the 65 inch screen.

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

