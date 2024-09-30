Hikmicro announces cutting-edge, multi-spectrum binoculars of the future

By
published

Hikmicro brings cutting-edge technology to the forefront of observations with multi-spectrum binoculars

Hikmicro Habrok Pro binoculars being used by a man outdoors
(Image credit: Hikmicro)

If you love using the best thermal binoculars then you are going to want to pay attention to the latest announcement from Hikmicro. The company has announced the launch of its Habrok Pro Series, an evolution of its acclaimed multi-spectrum binoculars designed specifically for outdoor professionals, including search and rescue teams, and wildlife enthusiasts. 

This new range features four advanced models—HQ50L, HQ50LN, HX60L, and HX60LN—promising exceptional clarity, precision, and durability across various weather and lighting conditions, making them a reliable companion for any outdoor venture.

