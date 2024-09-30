Hikmicro announces cutting-edge, multi-spectrum binoculars of the future

If you love using the best thermal binoculars then you are going to want to pay attention to the latest announcement from Hikmicro. The company has announced the launch of its Habrok Pro Series, an evolution of its acclaimed multi-spectrum binoculars designed specifically for outdoor professionals, including search and rescue teams, and wildlife enthusiasts.

This new range features four advanced models—HQ50L, HQ50LN, HX60L, and HX60LN—promising exceptional clarity, precision, and durability across various weather and lighting conditions, making them a reliable companion for any outdoor venture.

(Image credit: Hikmicro)

Engineered with cutting-edge thermal detectors and high-resolution 4K digital sensors, the Habrok Pro Series binoculars ensure outstanding image quality and detail recognition in diverse environments.

With detection ranges of up to 3,100 meters, they are equipped with integrated laser rangefinders capable of measuring distances up to 1,000 meters, making them perfect for long-range observation and tracking. Whether navigating through dense forests, scanning vast fields, or surveying coastal areas, these binoculars adapt seamlessly to any scenario.

The series stands out for its superior capabilities, combining thermal and optical performance to function effectively even in complete darkness or low-light conditions. With thermal detectors available in resolutions from 640 × 512 to 1280 × 1024, users can expect clear views in varying lighting situations.

Additionally, built-in infrared illuminators provide enhanced visibility in low-light environments, and the IP67 rating ensures that the binoculars are protected against water and wind, making them reliable in harsh conditions.

(Image credit: Hikmicro)

Designed with ergonomics in mind, the Habrok Pro Series offers a lightweight, comfortable build for extended field use. Featuring replaceable, rechargeable battery packs, the binoculars provide up to 10.5 hours of continuous operation, while USB-C charging capabilities add convenience for users who rely on portable power sources.

Set to ship in October 2024, the Habrok Pro Series will be available at a recommended selling price of £3,199.95 (approx $4,250) for the HQ50L and HQ50LN models and £5,799.95 (approx $7,750) for the HX60L and HX60LN models, catering to the diverse needs of outdoor professionals.

