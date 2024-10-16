"Hey gimbal!" Zhiyun launches voice-controlled AI stabilizer for smartphones

By
published

Zhiyun Cinepeer CQ5 Smartphone Stabilizer features AI and voice controls, so you can capture silky smooth footage hands-free

Zhiyun Cinepeer CQ5 Smartphone Stabilizer being used by a person, flanked by two product images on a white background
The Zhiyun Cinepeer CQ5 Smartphone Stabilizer has an extendable 'selfie' stick and comes with screw-on tripod feet (Image credit: Zhiyun)

"Sorry, you caught me talking to my gimbal," is quite possibly what Zhiyun Cinepeer CQ5 Stabilizer users will be saying in the near future. That's because the renowned Chinese gimbal manufacturer's latest gimbal release – intended for many of the best camera phones – boasts voice and AI-powered control.

According to Zhiyun, the command "Hey Cami," paired with necessary voice commands can be used to control the device completely hands-free via the ZY Cami APP. This is bolstered with AI-powered tracking, which is able to track a subject's face, body and objects. In addition, it can respond to the user's hand gestures. However, you'll have to pay a little extra for AI features, because the magnetic AI module only comes with the Combo bundle $139 / £149. The Standard bundle is priced at $99 / £109.

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

