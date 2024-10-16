"Hey gimbal!" Zhiyun launches voice-controlled AI stabilizer for smartphones

The Zhiyun Cinepeer CQ5 Smartphone Stabilizer has an extendable 'selfie' stick and comes with screw-on tripod feet

"Sorry, you caught me talking to my gimbal," is quite possibly what Zhiyun Cinepeer CQ5 Stabilizer users will be saying in the near future. That's because the renowned Chinese gimbal manufacturer's latest gimbal release – intended for many of the best camera phones – boasts voice and AI-powered control.

According to Zhiyun, the command "Hey Cami," paired with necessary voice commands can be used to control the device completely hands-free via the ZY Cami APP. This is bolstered with AI-powered tracking, which is able to track a subject's face, body and objects. In addition, it can respond to the user's hand gestures. However, you'll have to pay a little extra for AI features, because the magnetic AI module only comes with the Combo bundle $139 / £149. The Standard bundle is priced at $99 / £109.

As Zhiyun puts it: "Whether vlogging solo or capturing action shots, the tracker is a personal camera operator". The device also has a built-in extendable 'selfie' rod, which Zhiyun has designed to aid wide-angle compositions and group 'selfies'. Magnets on either side of the gimbal's phone clamp accommodate the AI module and a 2W magnetic LED light, which features five levels of brightness (48-520 lux).

The Zhiyun Cinepeer CQ5 Smartphone Stabilizer has the ability to track subjects via the AI module that comes with the combo bundle (Image credit: Zhiyun)

Despite the Zhiyun Cinepeer CQ5 Stabilizer's advanced control options, it also features a few physical controls, too. You'll find Power, Mode and Photo/Video buttons, a trigger, a wheel for zooming and controlling the intensity of the magnetic light, as well as a joystick and four Mode Indicator Lights.

The Zhiyun Cinepeer CQ5 Stabilizer can be folded down to a 4.9 x 7.4in / 124.3 x 188mm package, when not in use, and weighs 0.9lb / 398g. It can take a payload of approximately 0.3-0.6lb / 150-280g, making it suitable for a big iPhone Pro Max. The gimbal is compatible with a huge variety of phones including the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, but iPhone 16 products are not currently listed. For the full compatibility list, visit the Zhiyun product page.

A gimbal wouldn't be a gimbal without image stabilization features. Zhiyun says: "Our advanced technology delivers incredibly smooth footage that looks almost as steady as a tripod shot... quick and easy phone mounting structure saves you from repeated balancing adjustments".

The Cinepeer CQ5 Stabilizer also boasts an 11-hour maximum battery life and can be fully charged in two hours. Its mechanical ranges of movement are tilt: -90-214°, roll: -150-154° and pan: -60-225°.

