Happy Birthday New York! Celebrate with some of the best photography from the Big Apple

New York turns 400 in 2024, and Camera Works has curated an online exhibition taking viewers through some of the best images from photographers inspired by the iconic location

Camera Work Gallery - A City of Dreams
(Image credit: © David Drebin / Courtesy of CAMERA WORK Gallery)

A new online exhibition celebrates 400 years since the founding of New York in 1624, with photographs of the Big Apple taken by some of the most iconic photographers.

A City of Dreams – 400 Years of New York is a new online exhibition by Camera Work Gallery based in Berlin, Germany. The exhibition celebrates all that is New York with a selection of 40 images that include street, portrait, landscape, fashion, and architecture photography from photographers for whom 'the metropolis represents a central venue for their artistic development'.

Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

