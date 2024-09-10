Happy Birthday New York! Celebrate with some of the best photography from the Big Apple

A new online exhibition celebrates 400 years since the founding of New York in 1624, with photographs of the Big Apple taken by some of the most iconic photographers.

A City of Dreams – 400 Years of New York is a new online exhibition by Camera Work Gallery based in Berlin, Germany. The exhibition celebrates all that is New York with a selection of 40 images that include street, portrait, landscape, fashion, and architecture photography from photographers for whom 'the metropolis represents a central venue for their artistic development'.

(Image credit: © Martin Schoeller, AUGUST / Courtesy of CAMERA WORK Gallery)

Photographs from photography greats such as Elliott Erwitt, Thomas Hoepker, Arthur Elgort, David LaChapelle, Vincent Peters, David Yarrow plus many more, capture the heart and soul of the city.

Iconic New York subjects such as the Empire State Building, Central Park, and Jay Z all feature in addition to behind-the-scenes images taken of iconic films such as Taxi Driver filmed in the city. The city's influence on the photographer is evident in each image, thanks to its unique aura, it is a place unlike anywhere else.

Camera Works states, "New York is still considered one of the most important cities in the world. It plays a central role in the art market and has been an important cultural center since the early 20th century. The city has a rich history as a center of activity for many artists as well as cultural and artistic movements. Since the middle of the 20th century in particular, New York has developed into the global center of modern and contemporary art. Due to its unique architecture, the city also became an important motif for photographers and a location for elaborate artistic productions".

(Image credit: © Steve Schapiro / Courtesy of CAMERA WORK Gallery)

(Image credit: © Thomas Billhardt, CAMERA WORK Gallery)

Split across two rooms, one filled with black and white photographs and the other color. The online viewing software takes you through a guided virtual tour as if you were walking around the room, providing details on each image you stop by. Although the guided tour is effective, you can also break free and explore the space in your own time.

The great thing about virtual galleries is that they are more accessible. People from all around the world can view this carefully curated exhibition for free, and spend as long as wanted in front of the great pieces of work. I have personally walked through the exhibition three times, spending a considerable amount of time with each image, whereas in person I would have been hurried along.

A City of Dreams – 400 Years of New York is on virtual display now and will run until September 19, 2024.

(Image credit: © Thomas Hoepker / Courtesy of CAMERA WORK Gallery)

