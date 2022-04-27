H&Y Filters launches “the world’s first” modular magnetic filter system

The REVORING Swift filter system is designed for quick and simple filter adding and swapping using snap-on magnetic attachment rather than fiddly screw-in or slide-in filters.

It’s a development of the clever REVORING filter launched back in 2020, which combined a variable ND and polarizing filter in a spring-loaded mount that could adapt to multiple filter thread sizes without the need for step-up rings.

Anyone who already has a REVORING can use it with the new Swift system. Alternatively, if you’re starting from scratch you can get a kit with a REVORING included or a REVORING Swift adaptor – this attaches to the front of the lens in the same way but has no built-in variable ND/polarizing filter.

The REVORING Swift system is being launched as a Kickstarter campaign, so while you can save money on the final retail price by pledging now, the Swift products won’t start shipping until September 2020.

How the REVORING Swift system works

(Image credit: H&Y Filters)

The system attaches to your camera lens via the original REVORING or a filter-free REVORING Swift adaptor. This uses a clever if sometimes fiddly sprung diaphgram mechanism to fit a range of filter sizes. There are four REVORING size ‘bands’ and the most useful are likely to be the 46-62mm and 67-82mm sizes.

The REVORING Swift System: How H&Y's new magnetic, modular filter system works. (Image credit: H&Y Filters)

You can either snap the 100mm square filter holder on to this (via a supplied Magnetic Bridge ring) or add a the Magnetic Drop-in Filter holder first. With this you can drop in an H&Y circular filter, including an ND, CPL, Night, Black Mist, ND+CPL, 4x star, 6x star, Blue Streak or Gold streak filter. H&Y says its drop-in filter system is less expensive than regular filters.

The square filter holder can snap magnetically on to the front of the drop-in filter holder, and itself takes snap-on magnetic ND or ND grad filters. These are supplied in frames and can be locked in position for extra security with a knob on the side of the holder.

On the front you can fit a collapsing rubber lens hood or a Swift Matte Box, if you’re shooting video, and most kits also come with a front cap for the square filter holder and a front/rear cap for the REVORING.

Five different kits are being offered, as follows:

Photography Set for REVORING owners

REVORING Swift kit: Photography Set for REVORING owner. (Image credit: H&Y Filters)

• $220 pledge, retail price $314

This is for anyone who already has a REVORING. It includes the Swift Magnetic Bridge Ring, Clip-on Magnetic Filter Holder, 100x150mm GND filter, Collapsible Lens Hood, Magnetic Filter Holder Cap and REVORING Front/Rear Cap

Beginner Filmmaking Set

REVORING Swift: Beginning Filmmaking Set. (Image credit: H&Y Filters)

• $356 pledge, retail price $508

This kit is for anyone starting from scratch. It comes with a REVORING Swift Magnetic Adaptor (no filter, unlike the original REVORING), Drop-in Filter Rack, Drop-in Filter Rack Plus, Drop-in Filter and Swift Magnetic Matte Box

Beginner Photography Set

REVORING Swift: Beginner Photography Set. (Image credit: H&Y Filters)

• $369 pledge, retail price $528

This is for anyone just starting out. It comes with a REVORING with VND/CPL filter, Magnetic Bridge Ring, Clip-on Filter Holder, 100x150mm GND filter, Swift Collapsible Lens Hood, Magnetic Filter Holder Cap and REVORING Front/Rear cap.

Advanced Photography Set

REVORING Swift: Advanced Photography Set. (Image credit: H&Y Filters)

• $479 pledge, retail price $682

This assumes you don’t already have a REVORING and comes with the REVORING Swift Magnetic Adaptor, Drop-in Filter Rack, Drop-in Filter, Clip-on Magnetic Filter Holder, 100x100mm ND Filter, 100x150mm GND Filter, Collapsible Lens Hood, Filter Holder Cap, REVORING Front/Rear Cap.

Advanced Filmmaking Set

REVORING Swift: Advanced Filmmaking Set. (Image credit: H&Y Filters)

• $479 pledge, retail price $682

This kit comes with a REVORING Swift Magnetic Adaptor x2, Drop-in Filter Rack, Drop-in Filter Rack Plus, Swift Variable ND Filter, Drop-in Filters x2 and Swift Magnetic Matte Box

Note: The REVORING Swift system will be available for pre-order on Kickstarter right now, but will not ship until September 2020. There will also be shipping charges if purchased from H&Y in Hong Kong, currently estimated at $30 for the US, UK and Australia.