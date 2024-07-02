Grab these 5 AMAZING camera deals this 4th of July

By
published

The top 5 camera deals this 4th of July will have you saving a fortune!

4th of July deals
(Image credit: Future)

Happy 4th of July! With the celebration of Independence Day, why not treat yourself to some fantastic deals on the latest and greatest photographic equipment on the market – now at even LOWER prices!

As Ecommerce Editor for DCW, it's my job to search the entire internet to highlight the best deals for you, to make spending your hard-earned cash a little bit safer knowing that you're getting the best deal possible.

GoPro Hero 12 Black379.99now $299 SAVE $80 at Adorama

GoPro Hero 12 Black | $379.99 | now $299
SAVE $80 at Adorama GoPro's latest action cam, the Hero 12 Black, is less than a year old – and it's now down to $299.99 in many stores, but Adorama knocks off that last 99 cents to seal the deal.

Also at  B&H Photo $299.99 | Amazon $299.99

View Deal
Panasonic S5 II X | was $2,197.99now $1,697.99Save $300 at B&amp;H

Panasonic S5 II X | was $2,197.99 | now $1,697.99
Save $300 at B&H If you want a pro-grade setup that is a mean stills camera, but also set up to capture amazing video footage, then the S5 IIX is perfect for content creators! 

View Deal
Nikon Z7 II |was $2996.95|now $1,996.95 SAVE $1,000 at Adorama Price check:

Nikon Z7 II |was $2996.95|now $1,996.95
SAVE $1,000 at Adorama If you're looking for a high-resolution camera that is a brilliant all-rounder for stills and video applications, Nikon's Z7 II is what you need.

Price check: B&H: $1,996.95| Amazon: $1,996.95

View Deal
Nikon D850 | was $2996.95| Now $2,196.95 SAVE $800 at AdoramaPrice match: B&amp;H|Amazon:

Nikon D850 | was $2996.95 | Now $2,196.95
SAVE $800 at Adorama Simply the best (and last ever) DSLR made by Nikon, the D850 features a huge 45MP full-frame sensor, 4K UHD video, and of course a glorious optical viewfinder. This is as good as it gets for DSLRs!

💰 Best DSLR ever made
✅ Great for content creators
❌ Chunky pro DSLR body

💲 Price match:
B&H: $2,196.95 | Amazon: $2,196.95

View Deal
Canon EOS R6 Mark II was $2,499now$1,999 Save $500 at B&amp;H

Canon EOS R6 Mark II | was $2,499 | now $1,999
Save $500 at B&H In our Canon EOS R6 Mark II review , we said that this camera "makes mincemeat of other hybrids" and we meant every word. It's Canon's fastest camera and with more AF tracking modes than ever, it's a real beast. 

View Deal

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

