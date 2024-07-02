Grab these 5 AMAZING camera deals this 4th of July

Happy 4th of July! With the celebration of Independence Day, why not treat yourself to some fantastic deals on the latest and greatest photographic equipment on the market – now at even LOWER prices!

As Ecommerce Editor for DCW, it's my job to search the entire internet to highlight the best deals for you, to make spending your hard-earned cash a little bit safer knowing that you're getting the best deal possible.

Below I've selected a handful of amazing camera deals that you can grab right now, that will also save you some cash at the same time. No matter your budget or your skill level, the items below suit a wide range of photographers and filmmakers at all levels. So whatever you're looking for, I should have you covered!

Panasonic S5 II X | was $2,197.99 | now $1,697.99

Save $300 at B&H If you want a pro-grade setup that is a mean stills camera, but also set up to capture amazing video footage, then the S5 IIX is perfect for content creators!

Nikon D850 | was $2996.95 | Now $2,196.95

SAVE $800 at Adorama Simply the best (and last ever) DSLR made by Nikon, the D850 features a huge 45MP full-frame sensor, 4K UHD video, and of course a glorious optical viewfinder. This is as good as it gets for DSLRs!



💰 Best DSLR ever made

✅ Great for content creators

❌ Chunky pro DSLR body



💲 Price match:

B&H: $2,196.95 | Amazon: $2,196.95

No matter your budget, your preference for photography or video, these deals are the best across the internet right now – which is saying something as the best Amazon Prime camera deals are only around the corner!

However, if you want my advice, I would put your money where your mouth is with any of these right now – I can't see the Big Orange cutting the prices any better than these smashing deals above.