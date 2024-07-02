Grab these 5 AMAZING camera deals this 4th of July

Happy 4th of July! With the celebration of Independence Day, why not treat yourself to some fantastic deals on the latest and greatest photographic equipment on the market – now at even LOWER prices!
As Ecommerce Editor for DCW, it's my job to search the entire internet to highlight the best deals for you, to make spending your hard-earned cash a little bit safer knowing that you're getting the best deal possible.
GoPro Hero 12 Black | $379.99 | now $299
SAVE $80 at Adorama GoPro's latest action cam, the Hero 12 Black, is less than a year old – and it's now down to $299.99 in many stores, but Adorama knocks off that last 99 cents to seal the deal.
Also at B&H Photo $299.99 | Amazon $299.99
Panasonic S5 II X | was $2,197.99 | now $1,697.99
Save $300 at B&H If you want a pro-grade setup that is a mean stills camera, but also set up to capture amazing video footage, then the S5 IIX is perfect for content creators!
Nikon Z7 II |was $2996.95|now $1,996.95
SAVE $1,000 at Adorama If you're looking for a high-resolution camera that is a brilliant all-rounder for stills and video applications, Nikon's Z7 II is what you need.
Price check: B&H: $1,996.95| Amazon: $1,996.95
Nikon D850 | was $2996.95 | Now $2,196.95
SAVE $800 at Adorama Simply the best (and last ever) DSLR made by Nikon, the D850 features a huge 45MP full-frame sensor, 4K UHD video, and of course a glorious optical viewfinder. This is as good as it gets for DSLRs!
💰 Best DSLR ever made
✅ Great for content creators
❌ Chunky pro DSLR body
💲 Price match:
B&H: $2,196.95 | Amazon: $2,196.95
Canon EOS R6 Mark II | was $2,499 | now $1,999
Save $500 at B&H In our Canon EOS R6 Mark II review , we said that this camera "makes mincemeat of other hybrids" and we meant every word. It's Canon's fastest camera and with more AF tracking modes than ever, it's a real beast.