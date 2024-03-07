Godox V1 Pro Round-Head Speedlite makes debut at Photography & Video Show

By Adam Waring
published

The advanced features and reasonable price tag of this flashgun are tempting enough, but it’s the round head that sets the V1 Pro apart

Godox V1 Pro Round-Head Speedlite
(Image credit: Godox)

An updated version of the V1, the Godox V1 Pro is a powerful battery-powered flashgun, which features a revolutionary round flash head, instead of the traditional rectangular-shape. This enables it to produce smooth-graduated lighting, with natural-looking fall-off and more pleasing results. 

Powered by a high-capacity 7.2V/2980mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery, the flashgun is capable of firing up to 100 continuous full-powered shots, while upgraded thermal protection guards against overheating. In all, a fully charged battery can deliver up to 500 full-power flashes between charges, and the battery can be charged via the included charging dock, or via its USB Type-C port. 

Compatible with the Nikon Creative Lighting System, it supports TTL, High-Speed Sync and Stroboscopic flash modes. A built-in 2.4GHz flash receiver enables the flash to fired remotely via one of Godox’s compatible triggers. The flash head also features a magnetic modifier mount, enabling it to be used with a plethora of magnetic modifiers with a minimum of fuss, and a detachable sub-flash module can be easily attached to supply additional fill light. 

The Godox V1 Pro Round-Head Speedlite Alta Pro 3VRL retails at £308/$329. See it at The Photography & Video Show from March 16-19 on stand K404

The Photography & Video Show 2024 : everything to know

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Waring
Adam Waring
Editor

Adam has been the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for almost 12 years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 


Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 


Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

Related articles