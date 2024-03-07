Godox V1 Pro Round-Head Speedlite makes debut at Photography & Video Show

An updated version of the V1, the Godox V1 Pro is a powerful battery-powered flashgun, which features a revolutionary round flash head, instead of the traditional rectangular-shape. This enables it to produce smooth-graduated lighting, with natural-looking fall-off and more pleasing results.

Powered by a high-capacity 7.2V/2980mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery, the flashgun is capable of firing up to 100 continuous full-powered shots, while upgraded thermal protection guards against overheating. In all, a fully charged battery can deliver up to 500 full-power flashes between charges, and the battery can be charged via the included charging dock, or via its USB Type-C port.

Compatible with the Nikon Creative Lighting System, it supports TTL, High-Speed Sync and Stroboscopic flash modes. A built-in 2.4GHz flash receiver enables the flash to fired remotely via one of Godox’s compatible triggers. The flash head also features a magnetic modifier mount, enabling it to be used with a plethora of magnetic modifiers with a minimum of fuss, and a detachable sub-flash module can be easily attached to supply additional fill light.

The Godox V1 Pro Round-Head Speedlite Alta Pro 3VRL retails at £308/$329. See it at The Photography & Video Show from March 16-19 on stand K404

