Reviews editor Gareth Bevan and I had the chance to get hands-on with major optics brands when we visited yesterday, as well as speak not only with sales people but volunteers and enthusiasts who explained which devices they preferred and why (as well as a few tips about what represented real value).
Andy at Park Cameras told us their stand had been very busy (and it looked it).
Optics are important for birders, but they weren't all there was – the event also has stage tents with famous speakers, moving into a more festival-like atmosphere later in the day with Seán Ronayne; Birdsong on Saturday night.
Another tent is devoted to bird art, and when visiting we were able to see artists adding birds live. Still more space was devoted to numerous opportunities to visit locations around the world (and the fact we left without tickets to Costa Rica is a matter of some surprise).
On one stand we even saw the team from Birda app – which we were told was 'a bit like Pokemon Go for real birds', while we also saw some of the new Birdfy bamboo feeder.
It's too late to book the Glamping, but it's not too late to attend the show. If you want to go, you can buy tickets in advance or at the door – see details at the BirdFair site.
With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones.
Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones.