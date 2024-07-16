GIGANTIC £554 saving on flagship Panasonic S5 II and 20-60mm lens bundle this Prime Day

By
last updated

Panasonic S5 II flagship hits rock-bottom price this Prime Day in a fantastic lens bundle deal that saves you a HUGE £554!

Panasonic S5 II AP24 Deal
(Image credit: Future)

If you're looking for some of the best Amazon Prime camera deals, then stop right there: this could be the best price I've ever seen the latest flagship from Panasonic.

This Amazon Prime Day you can get the Panasonic S5 II + 20-60mm lens bundle for just £1,545 with an applied £300-off voucher! - that’s an instant saving of £554!

Panasonic Lumix S5 II&nbsp;+ 20-60mm | was £2,099| now £1,545 Save £554 at Amazon with £300-off voucher

Panasonic Lumix S5 II + 20-60mm | was £2,099 | now £1,545
Save £554 at Amazon with £300-off voucher The latest flagship from Panasonic just got even better, thanks to a £500+ price cut. Built for content creators, with 6K video and 24MP stills plus a 96MP high-res mode, this is as good as it gets for a hybrid camera. Apply the £300 voucher on the product page to get this price

View Deal
Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles