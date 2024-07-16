GIGANTIC £554 saving on flagship Panasonic S5 II and 20-60mm lens bundle this Prime Day

If you're looking for some of the best Amazon Prime camera deals, then stop right there: this could be the best price I've ever seen the latest flagship from Panasonic.
This Amazon Prime Day you can get the Panasonic S5 II + 20-60mm lens bundle for just £1,545 with an applied £300-off voucher! - that’s an instant saving of £554!
Panasonic Lumix S5 II + 20-60mm | was £2,099 | now £1,545
Save £554 at Amazon with £300-off voucher The latest flagship from Panasonic just got even better, thanks to a £500+ price cut. Built for content creators, with 6K video and 24MP stills plus a 96MP high-res mode, this is as good as it gets for a hybrid camera. Apply the £300 voucher on the product page to get this price