Get 15 bonus gifts with the September 2023 issue of Digital Camera

(Image credit: Future)

Could this be the year you take up astrophotography? Whether you want to shoot the Milky Way in the coming weeks or wait for the longer nights of autumn and winter, our 16–page astro masterclass feature will be an ideal primer.

Learn how to shoot a meteor shower, capture the magic of the Northern Lights, discover deep sky imagery – and much more!

(Image credit: Future)

But for anyone wishing to shoot subjects closer to the ground, you’ll find another set of cracking projects in Photo Active – from urban abstracts to sunbursts, and how to transform your image editing with a tablet and stylus, there’s plenty to get stuck into.

Plus, capture falling seeds using long exposures and basic lighting, and deploy LED light sticks to produce futuristic-looking portraits (pictured, above).

(Image credit: Future)

We start a new mini-series about iPhone photography (pictured above), adapted from the latest book to be added to the 52 Assignments series.

You can also acquire professional insights for how to shoot a showjumping event, and see how capturing a starburst can transform scenic images.

And our latest monthly reader challenge is ’Reflections’, so submit your best photo featuring a reflection to be in with a chance of winning a £50 voucher towards Cewe Wall Art! You’ll find all the details in project 10.

Other highlights in September’s Digital Camera

(Image credit: Future)

September’s One to One pro masterclass sees us join product photographer Harriet for an outdoor shoot on a sizzling Weymouth beach.

Discover how she creates her distinctive photos of drinks for beverage businesses, shooting them solo using her camera’s self-timer instead of an assistant.

(Image credit: Future)

There’s more top quality photography to draw inspiration from in Hotshots, with our highlights from Travel Photographer of the Year.

Almost 20,000 images were entered in the 2022 competition, submitted from amateur and professional photographers in 154 countries – see some of the best examples in this month’s Digital Camera.

(Image credit: Future)

September’s interview features wildlife photographer Dani Connor. Having come to prominence for her photos and videos of baby squirrels which went viral on Twitter, Dani has been busy establishing herself as a major up-and-coming talent.

We find out what drew her to the genre, her preferred strategies for shooting in the wild, and her preference for shooting on Canon kit.

(Image credit: Future)

This month’s Practical Photoshop section delivers another batch of in-depth tutorials demonstrating the latest features in Camera Raw, Lightroom and Photoshop.

Learn how to use the Camera Calibration panel in Camera Raw and Lightroom to bring out the best in an uninspiring sunset shot – that’s in Tool School (pictured above).

Sticking with the outdoors, Fundamentals walks you through using a black and white conversion to save a seascape shot in poor weather conditions.

(Image credit: Future)

And rounding off our editing section, Get the Look (above) is all about Curves – find out how to harness the power and versatility of Photoshop’s Curves Adjustment Layer for quick and precise edits.

To accompany the tutorials above, we’ve bundled 21 software extras to improve your editing workflows: 15 sunset skies, two moody seascape presets for Lightroom, and four Photoshop Actions for Curves.

(Image credit: Future)

This month’s camera and accessory reviews include hands-on previews of the Leica Q3, the Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX and the Canon PowerShot V10.

(Image credit: Future)

Two new lenses come under scrutiny – the Nikkor Z DX 24mm f/1.7 and the Sony FE 70-200mm F4 Macro G OSS II – plus we put Capture One Pro 23 editing software to the test.

Issue 272 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now – you can also enjoy it on your smartphone or tablet (Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

