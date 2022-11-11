Get 15 bonus gifts with the December issue of Digital Camera mag, including 9 photo tips cards

Issue 262 of Digital Camera is on sale now, with 14 bonus gifts including nine photo tips cards

Digital Camera launched in 2002 and is the world’s leading digital photography magazine. It has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images ever since.

Every issue is packed with technique tips, tutorials, inspiring images and expert buying advice, plus the latest news and equipment reviews, as well as a selection of free gifts (see below).

Wouldn’t it be great if you could streamline your editing journey into a super-efficient maximum of 10 steps, freeing up time away from the computer so you can take more photographs?

That’s the objective of this month’s feature – learn how to master raw processing in Adobe Camera Raw.

Don't forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

We reckon that this month’s collection of creative projects in Photo Active could produce plenty of source material to practise your new raw editing skills on.

Learn how to use off-camera flash on an outdoor fashion shoot, how adding texture effects can transform self-portraits, discover how a multi-award winning wedding shooter makes his work stand out, and how to shoot product shots against digital backdrops.

Other highlights in December’s Digital Camera

Also this month, Camera College offers a masterclass in dusk to dawn photography – discover how you can make low-light pictures one of the highlights of your portfolio.

Follow along with the lessons, apply your new learnings and submit your best mono shot to be in with a chance of winning a copy of Affinity Photo 2 editing software worth £59.99/$69.99!

December’s One to One pro masterclass sees us join leading pro Sam Nash for a street fashion shoot.

He was keen to show us the new Rotolight Neo 3 Pro and Aeos 2 Pro LED light panels before they were launched – and we're sure you'll agree that Sam's handiwork, captured on the beautiful streets of Bath, demonstrated their creative possibilities perfectly!

Landscape Photographer of the Year is one of the pre-eminent competitions of its type, and is renowned the world over for the incredible images that it showcases year after year.

This issue we turn our lens on the winners of the latest competition, in our Hotshots gallery.

Practical Photoshop is back with a fantastic bonus software promotion: you can bag a free copy of DENOISE projects 2 software (pictured above) for PC and macOS worth $69/£53!

Plus, you’ll find three more tutorials that cover the latest developments in image editing, supported – as always – by bespoke video lessons.

Tool School focuses on automatic portrait masking in Camera Raw and Lightroom, while Fundamentals will teach you how to liven up raw captures of scenic shots using a few quick steps in Lightroom.

Completing the line-up, Get the Look offers four approaches to colour grading in Photoshop.

Drawing on the techniques in these tutorials, we’ve included 15 software extras: four Actions and 10 Lookup tables, plus a preset.

Copy each bonus pack to your computer, add the contents to your software and you’ll be transforming your images in a matter of clicks!

This month’s reviews section leads on the latest top-end Apple camera phone, the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Find out if its uprated hardware and the latest software has done enough to take the fight to its competitors, in our in-depth four-page review.

Plus, we review a new AI-driven image editor that promises to offer compelling results, Radiant Photo. And a pair of new prime lenses passes through our lab: the Fujinon XF56 F1.2 R WR and Nikkor Z 800 f/6.3 VR S.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

Issue 262 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now – you can also enjoy it on your smartphone or tablet

This issue’s digital gifts comprise nine all-new photo tips cards; a total of 15 software extras for Photoshop, Lightroom and Affinity Photo; 48 minutes of video tutorials and a 280-page-plus camera buying guide ebook.

Here’s the full line-up of the bonus gifts with issue 262:

Nine new photo tips cards covering wildlife, landscapes, action – and more!

48 mins of video tutorials for Lightroom and Photoshop

Free copy of DENOISE projects 2 software for PC and macOS worth £53/$69

15 software extras for Photoshop, Lightroom and Affinity Photo

280-page-plus Camera Buyer’s Guide eBook packed full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

