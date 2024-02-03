Get 14 bonus gifts with the March 2024 issue of Digital Camera

Issue 278 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now, with 14 bonus gifts including nine photo tips cards

The world’s leading digital photography magazine, Digital Camera launched in 2002 and has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images ever since.

Every issue is packed with technique tips, tutorials, inspiring images and expert buying advice, plus the latest news and equipment reviews, as well as a selection of free gifts (see below).

(Image credit: Future)

Photography doesn’t have to be an expensive pastime, so with the cost of living continuing to bite, this month’s feature gathers a selection of projects that can be tackled with basic or existing camera kit.

Learn how to get the most from a kit lens when shooting scenics, improvise a macro optic using a reversing ring on an old lens, elevate your portraits using a prism – and more!

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

In our current deal, UK customers can get six issues of the UK’s best-selling photography magazine from just £4.31 per issue (billed at £27.99 every 6 months/ 6 issues).

For overseas readers, a print subscription starts from $9.08 per issue (billed at US$29.49 per quarter/ 3 issues).

(Image credit: Future)

Also this month, Photo Active offers a selection of superb seasonal projects, starting with a trio of romantic ideas for Valentine's Day.

You’ll also discover how to master balance and harmony, in the second adaptation from ’The Landscape Photography Workshop’ by Mark Bauer and Ross Hoddinott, and create an easy and arty double exposure effect using Photoshop.

(Image credit: Future)

Plus, find out why one photographer recommends photo walks as a great way of getting some shutter therapy, and get some hints and tips for photographing winter sports.

And, as we’re giving away 500 Stock photos from Franzis (above) in the March issue, we suggest one way of getting creative with them in Photoshop, or your preferred image editor.

Our latest monthly reader challenge is ’Shapes’, so to be in with a chance of winning a £50 voucher towards Cewe Wall Art, submit your best photo that celebrates the essential element of the medium. You’ll find all the details in project 10 on page 38.

Other highlights in March’s Digital Camera

(Image credit: Future)

Our Camera Clinic series continues, with how to get the most from zoom lenses. Find out more about their pros and cons, and how to make the most of their features.

You will also learn how to refine your shooting technique so you’ll never miss a shot again – leading imaging writer and freelance photographer Will Cheung is your expert guide.

(Image credit: Future)

Also this month, we launch our Remembering Tigers reader competition. Enter your best photograph of a tiger and you could be in with a chance of having it printed in the forthcoming book from Remembering Wildlife, which will be the ninth in the series.

And a gallery of inspirational images await in Hotshots, with 2023’s best astrophotography photos.

(Image credit: Future)

Ahead of speaking at The Photography & Video Show in March, we speak to portrait and street photographer Sean Tucker.

Get the inside track on his talk, titled ’The Meaning in the Making’, in our interview special, from page 8.

Tickets for the show are on sale now – click here to buy yours and find out more about Europe’s largest photo and video event.

(Image credit: Future)

This month’s Practical Photoshop delivers another trio of in-depth tutorials that demonstrate the latest features in Photoshop and Lightroom.

Point Color is a new tool in Photoshop and Lightroom, and it enables colors in photos to be fine-tuned with precision.

In Tool School (above) we give you the lowdown on how to get the most from Point Color – and you can see what it’s capable of in the accompanying video tutorial.

(Image credit: Future)

Turn the page and you’ll discover how to boost contrast and transform your photos in Adobe Lightroom – that’s this month’s Fundamentals.

And Get the Look (above) takes you through four quick ways to apply creative adjustments to landscape photographs using Photoshop.

(Image credit: Future)

This month’s camera and accessory reviews include the Leica M11-P rangefinder, which features a built-in content protection feature.

The photographer’s copyright details are baked into the images it captures, to fight back against photographs being misused by artificial intelligence image generators.

(Image credit: Future)

Also tested this month is DJI’s Mini 4 Pro camera drone, which makes the case on paper for staying light… but does it do enough to earn its ’pro’ designation?

And a pair of new lenses gets field- and lab-tested: the 7Artisans 9mm f/5.6 for Canon RF, Leica L, Nikon Z and Sony E mounts, and the Tamron 70-180mm F2.8 Di III VC VXD G2, an updated zoom for Sony E with optical stabilization.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

Issue 278 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now – you can also enjoy it on your smartphone or tablet (Image credit: Future)

This month’s bonus gifts include nine all-new photo tip cards, Excire Foto Light software and Franzis 500 Stock photos, three packs of Actions and Presets for Lightroom and Photoshop, 45 minutes of video tutorials, and two ebooks.

Here’s the full line-up of the bonus gifts with issue 278:

Nine new photo tips cards covering wildlife, landscapes, action – and more!

Excire Foto Light software and Franzis 500 Stock photos – worth £100/$125

45 minutes of video tutorials for Lightroom and Photoshop

15 software extras for Lightroom and Photoshop

164-page digital photography annual eBook

250-page Camera Buyer’s Guide eBook packed full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

In our current deal, UK customers can get six issues of the UK’s best-selling photography magazine from just £4.31 per issue (billed at £27.99 every 6 months/ 6 issues).

For overseas readers, a print subscription starts from $9.08 per issue (billed at US$29.49 per quarter/ 3 issues).

You can buy limited back issues of Digital Camera magazine in print at our Magazines Direct secure store.

Alternatively, there is a range of different digital options available, including:

• Apple app (for iPad or iPhone)

• Zinio app (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• PocketMags (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• Readly (digital magazine subscription service)

Buy our back issues USB stick

(Image credit: Future)

For any readers who would like to enjoy every digital back issue from 2022, plus all the bonus gifts, a special Digital Camera 2022 Collection USB stick for Windows and Mac users is on sale now .

Using Adobe Reader or Adobe Acrobat, you can browse, search and print out issues 250-262. The Digital Camera 2022 Collection is available for UK readers for £19.99 including postage – for international readers, overseas postage fees will apply.