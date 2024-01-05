Get 14 bonus gifts with the February 2024 issue of Digital Camera

Issue 277 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now, with 14 bonus gifts including nine photo tips cards

Happy New Year! Short days mean long nights, so we’ve devoted this month’s cover feature to after-dark photography.

Learn how to capture the northern lights – forecast to make many appearances this month – and master light painting, with tutorials on creating light domes and long exposures with light wands.

Also this month, Photo Active offers another batch of fun and creative projects to try today.

Learn how to shoot distinctive portraits in the rain, using an umbrella and a couple of flashes, and also discover how to keep white balance in check during shooting and at the editing stage.

Plus, we walk you through creating a ’fakescape’ – a mountain made from flour – to make a fun still-life study in the comfort of your own home, and how to photograph the natural phenomenon of starling murmurations (above).

Our latest monthly reader challenge is ’Action’, so to be in with a chance of winning a £50 voucher towards Cewe Wall Art, submit your best photo that celebrates the essential element of the medium. You’ll find all the details in project 10 on page 38.

Other highlights in Febuary’s Digital Camera

Our Camera Clinic series continues, with how to get the most from your camera’s autofocus system.

AF revolutionised photography when it was introduced in the 1980s, but so many great strides have been made in the technology since then it’s worth checking that you’re using it correctly. Leading imaging writer and freelance photographer Will Cheung is your expert guide.

And we go behind the scenes of the latest RankinLive, taking place in London’s iconic Carnaby Street, for February’s One to One.

During these events, the acclaimed photographer turns his lens on members of the public – we sat in one of the sessions, to see how Rankin shoots his signature portraits.

This month’s Hotshots gallery is devoted to the winning images from the latest HIPA competition, themed around ’Diversity’.

With the winning entry bagging £95,000 ($120,000), HIPA is the world’s richest photo competition – see what it takes to win from page 42.

Ahead of her talk at The Photography & Video Show in March, we speak to Denise Maxwell, recently awarded an honorary degree for her services to photography.

Discover how this photographer and educator has forged a successful career, and glean some of her tips for making a living from photography in our main interview, from page 118.

Tickets for the show are on sale now – click here to buy yours and find out more about Europe’s largest photo and video event.

This month’s Practical Photoshop delivers another trio of in-depth tutorials that demonstrate the latest features in Lightroom and Photoshop.

See how to apply creative colour effects to snow-filled landscapes in Get the Look (above), which comes with four Winter Effects Photoshop Actions.

Turning to Adobe Lightroom, our editing expert shows you how take advantage of HDR Mode, which is also available in Camera Raw.

If you have an HDR display, then this mode allows you to see up to an extra four stops of dynamic range – which is particularly useful for bringing out the best in photographs of landscapes.

February’s camera and lens reviews include the Fujifilm GFX 100 II, an impressive flagship medium-format camera that could tempt professionals to switch from full-frame.

Plus, we give two new lenses exacting field and lab tests: the Canon RF 24-50mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM, a compact zoom that will be ideal for walkabout photography, and the Nikkor Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S, which offers superb performance for wildlife and action shooters for a sub-£/$5k price tag.

And we see what the latest version of a leading vintage film emulator can do – our review of DxO FilmPack 7 starts on page 112.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

This month’s bonus gifts include nine all-new photo tip cards, three packs of Actions and Presets for Lightroom and Photoshop, 42 minutes of video tutorials and a 250-page camera buyer’s guide ebook.

Here’s the full line-up of the bonus gifts with issue 277:

Nine new photo tips cards covering landscapes, action, wildlife – and more!

42 minutes of video tutorials for Lightroom and Photoshop

15 software extras for Lightroom and Photoshop

250-page Camera Buyer’s Guide eBook packed full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

Using Adobe Reader or Adobe Acrobat, you can browse, search and print out issues 250-262. The Digital Camera 2022 Collection is available for UK readers for £19.99 including postage – for international readers, overseas postage fees will apply.