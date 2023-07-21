Get 14 bonus gifts with the August 2023 issue of Digital Camera

Issue 271 of Digital Camera is on sale now, with 14 bonus gifts including nine photo tips cards

The world’s leading digital photography magazine, Digital Camera launched in 2002 and has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images ever since.

Every issue is packed with technique tips, tutorials, inspiring images and expert buying advice, plus the latest news and equipment reviews, as well as a selection of free gifts (see below).

In Britain, you’re never more than 70 miles away from the sea. And with longer days offering the biggest window for photo opportunities, now is the time to capture the coast in all its glory.

Read this month’s cover feature first, and you’ll soon be shooting your best-ever seascape scenics.

Prefer to stay on more solid ground? Then there are plenty of inspiring ideas to try in Photo Active.

Learn how to capture fantastic shots of birds using a long lens, get down low to shoot invertebrates, and get a thorough grounding in photographing epic sunrises.

Plus, go on location on Armed Forces Day and discover how to take documentary photos with military precision… and have some fun by making a sunprint.

Make sure you enter ’Vintage’, our latest monthly reader challenge. Share your best vintage-themed photo to be in with a chance of winning a £50 voucher towards Cewe Wall Art! You’ll find all the details in project 10.

Other highlights in August’s Digital Camera

August’s One to One pro masterclass sees us go on location with pet photographer Anna-Marie Coster.

Join us to discover how she captures enchanting portraits of three cute canines – a spaniel, an Irish setter and a golden retriever.

Landscape photography lovers will be amazed by some of the incredible images in this month’s Hotshots gallery.

The Canarian Photo Awards aims to promote the best of Spanish and international landscape photography, and judging from the strength of the entries in this inaugural year, we think this competition will become a fixture on the photo calendar.

This month’s photographer interviews have a documentary flavour. Sebastian Bruno is an Argentinian photographer based in Wales. His long-form project about the Abertillery Dynamic freesheet has just been published in book form – we find out more about it in Behind the Lens from page 88.

Our main interview has another connection to Wales: with his career retrospective having just gone on sale, the Magnum legend David Hurn looks back on seven decades of taking non-fiction pictures.

August’s Practical Photoshop section brings you more in-depth tutorials showcasing some of the latest features in Lightroom, Photoshop and Camera Raw.

Tool School (pictured above) focuses on the new Remove tool in Photoshop. As the name suggests, if you want to remove something from a photo, then just paint over the offending details and it’ll be gone in a second. We have the lowdown on how to get the most from this useful new feature.

Get the Look (above) will interest landscape photographers looking for some proven techniques to tease more from their scenic captures.

James Abbott is on hand with four non-destructive Photoshop edits that will bring the best out of skies, enhance detail or apply subtle blur.

And for users of Lightroom Classic, Fundamentals shows you how to use the tone curve and masking features to make pleasing shallow focus portrait edits.

Practical Photoshop concludes with a bespoke batch of 17 actions and presets to speed up your image editing workflows in Camera Raw, Photoshop and Lightroom.

August’s camera and kit reviews lead on the Canon EOS R100. Designed to tempt smartphone shooters over to the brand’s EOS R mirrorless ecosystem, does this affordable 24.1MP APS-C do enough to seal the deal?

Another new APS-C camera launch is the Fujifilm X-S20, which builds on the specifications of its predecessor by adding improved battery life, and a dedicated vlogging mode – de rigeur for today's content creators.



Also this month, a pair of new lenses comes under scrutiny in our lab: the Sigma 23mm F1.4 DC DN and the Tamron 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD.

But Kit Zone isn’t just about cameras and lenses: other reviews in the August issue include Mylio Photos+ software and Lightroom 2023, the cloud-based version of Adobe’s wildly popular desktop image editor.

Plus, a variety of photo accessories appears in our Mini reviews. Tripods, an L-bracket and a pair of straps feature alongside a new photo backpack and a terrific new portable OLED display.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

This month’s bonus gifts include nine all-new photo tip cards, a selection of 17 software extras for Camera Raw, Lightroom and Photoshop, 45 minutes of video tutorials and a 250-page camera buyer’s guide ebook.

Here’s the full line-up of the bonus gifts with issue 271:

Nine new photo tips cards covering wildlife, action, landscapes – and more!

45 minutes of video tutorials for Photoshop, Lightroom and Camera Raw

17 software extras for Photoshop and Lightroom

250-page Camera Buyer’s Guide eBook packed full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

You can buy limited back issues of Digital Camera magazine in print at our Magazines Direct secure store.

Alternatively, there is a range of different digital options available, including:

• Apple app (for iPad or iPhone)

• Zinio app (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• PocketMags (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• Readly (digital magazine subscription service)