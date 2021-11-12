Get 12 bonus gifts with the December issue of Digital Camera, including 9 photo tips cards

Issue 249 of Digital Camera is on sale now, with 12 bonus gifts including nine photo tips cards

The December issue is an outdoor special, kicking off with a 12-page cover feature about shooting classic landscapes.

Discover everything you need to capture your best-ever scenic images: with pro tips about composition, mastering depth of field, editing – and much more – we’ll help you become more creative when out in the field.

Other highlights in December’s Digital Camera

Our projects section Photo Active also runs with the outdoor theme, with landscape and astrophotography tutorials.

Other highlights include how to build up a photo portfolio using everyday images, shooting an outdoor action event and including nature in an outdoor portrait shoot.

If you’d rather not venture too far, though, then there are two super-local projects to tackle in our Stay at Home section.

Discover how to add extra meaning to conventional portrait shots, and learn how to create some colourful images using frozen flowers.

And while you’re there, check out the latest submissions to appear in our reader gallery.

Camera College turns its lens on autumn, with eight pages of technique and tips for always making golden season a glorious one for your photography.

Follow along with the tutorials then enter your best shot in the photo challenge, where one lucky reader can win a copy of Affinity Photo worth £49/$50.

December’s Hotshots gallery celebrates the winning images of the prestigious Landscape Photographer of the Year 2021 awards.

It’s another cracking collection of images, and one that landscape fans will not want to miss.

This issue’s digital gift will also delight landscape lovers – 32 brilliant skies for Photoshop CC that you can add to any of your scenic shots that need a bit of a boost. Our resident expert Jon Adams will guide you through the process.

On other pages, you can enjoy more creative techniques from the cutting edge of image editing – with new tutorials covering Photoshop, Lightroom and Affinity Photo.

December’s camera reviews include the latest update to a popular full-frame mirrorless for enthusiasts: read our hands-on verdict on the Sony A7 IV, and why it’s a compelling option for professional wedding photographers.

And as autumn always ushers in updates from Apple, we assess the camera chops of the brand’s iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Also in our Kit Zone section, don’t miss our landscape lens buying guide.

It will be essential reading for anyone looking to invest in new glass for their full-frame or crop-sensor DSLR or mirrorless camera.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

This issue’s digital gifts include a Skies Kit for Photoshop CC; bonus video tutorials covering Affinity Photo, Photoshop and Lightroom; and over 270 pages of reviews in our Camera Buyer’s Guide ebook.

Here’s the full line-up of the bonus gifts with issue 249:

Nine all-new photo tips cards on landscapes, wildlife, creative – and more

Skies Kit – 32 brilliant backdrops for transforming images in Photoshop CC

76 mins of video tutorials for Affinity Photo, Photoshop and Lightroom

270-plus-page Camera Buyer’s Guide eBook packed full of buying advice

