Popular

Fujifilm X-E3 camera deal: go retro from just $599 this Black Friday

By

The Fujifilm X-E3 mirrorless camera is a bargain body-only but even better value in Fujinon 18-55mm or 23mm lens kits

Fujifilm X-E3 deal
(Image credit: Fujifilm)

This is one of the best Black Friday camera deals we have seen on Amazon.com so far... The X-E3 is a brilliant looking mirrorless camera, and is available in three different options - with and without lenses - with up to $200 off. 

The Fujifilm X-E3 is styled like a classic rangefinder camera, with the viewfinder built into the camera body rather than perched on top. The X-E3 has recently been superseded by the new Fujifilm X-E4, but apart from the slightly newer sensor and a tilting screen on the X-E4, the differences are mostly in the details.

Fujifilm X-E3 &amp; XF18-55mm lens |

Fujifilm X-E3 & XF18-55mm lens | was $999.95 | $798.99
Save $200 What makes this deal great is that it includes the Fujinon XF18-55mm kit lens, which is a cut above the average kit lens for specifications and build quality, but has a compact design that matches the X-E3 well.


View Deal
Fujifilm X-E3 &amp; XF23mm F2 lens |

Fujifilm X-E3 & XF23mm F2 lens |
was $949.95 | now $759.99
Save $189.99 This deal includes the compact Fujinon XF23mm F2.0 lens (35mm equivalent) which is the classic focal length for street photography and both compact and beautifully made, with its own external aperture ring.

View Deal
Fujifilm X-E3 Silver (body only) |

Fujifilm X-E3 Silver (body only) |
was $849.95 | now $559.99
Save $189.99 If you already have Fujifilm cameras and lenses, you may not need another lens, so why not get this Fujifilm X-E3 body-only deal? It would make a great second camera for a jacket pocket or for keeping in your camera bag as a spare! 

View Deal

Fujifilm X-E3 review
Fujifilm X-E4 review

The X-E3 would make a great beginner camera for someone also looking for some retro style, and is now being offered for much less than it originally cost. It has Fujifilm’s trademark external shutter speed dial, and many Fujifilm lenses have external aperture rings, to complete the feel of a classic camera design. 

Read more:

Best Fujifilm cameras
Best mirrorless cameras
Best Fujifilm lenses

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

Related articles