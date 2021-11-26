Fujifilm X-E3 camera deal: go retro from just $599 this Black Friday

This is one of the best Black Friday camera deals we have seen on Amazon.com so far... The X-E3 is a brilliant looking mirrorless camera, and is available in three different options - with and without lenses - with up to $200 off.

The Fujifilm X-E3 is styled like a classic rangefinder camera, with the viewfinder built into the camera body rather than perched on top. The X-E3 has recently been superseded by the new Fujifilm X-E4, but apart from the slightly newer sensor and a tilting screen on the X-E4, the differences are mostly in the details.

Fujifilm X-E3 & XF18-55mm lens | Fujifilm X-E3 & XF18-55mm lens | was $999.95 | $798.99

Save $200 What makes this deal great is that it includes the Fujinon XF18-55mm kit lens, which is a cut above the average kit lens for specifications and build quality, but has a compact design that matches the X-E3 well.



Fujifilm X-E3 & XF23mm F2 lens | Fujifilm X-E3 & XF23mm F2 lens |

was $949.95 | now $759.99

Save $189.99 This deal includes the compact Fujinon XF23mm F2.0 lens (35mm equivalent) which is the classic focal length for street photography and both compact and beautifully made, with its own external aperture ring.

Fujifilm X-E3 Silver (body only) | Fujifilm X-E3 Silver (body only) |

was $849.95 | now $559.99

Save $189.99 If you already have Fujifilm cameras and lenses, you may not need another lens, so why not get this Fujifilm X-E3 body-only deal? It would make a great second camera for a jacket pocket or for keeping in your camera bag as a spare!

The X-E3 would make a great beginner camera for someone also looking for some retro style, and is now being offered for much less than it originally cost. It has Fujifilm’s trademark external shutter speed dial, and many Fujifilm lenses have external aperture rings, to complete the feel of a classic camera design.

