Forget the MacBook M1X: these bargain 2020 Apple M1 Macs are $100 off

The latest M1X Macbooks Pros are some of the hottest bits of tech around to buy at the moment. The latest Apple laptops use the newest M1 Pro and M1 Max chips to make them lightning fast for editing and more (see our review of the Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) if you want to discover more).

But the latest tech comes at a premium price, so there is always an argument for saving some bucks on buying an older model. And if you are in this camp, we have some good news - as we are now seeing some great Black Friday deals on some of the 2020-vintage MacBooks - that still have Apple's own M1 chip inside.

The 13in MacBook Air M1, for instance, can be snapped up at B&H for $899 - whilst the 2020 Apple 13" MacBook Pro M1 can be picked up at Adorama for $1,199. Both will save you a $100 on what are still current model in the Apple range.

2020 Apple 13.3" MacBook Air M1 2020 Apple 13.3" MacBook Air M1 | was $999 | now $899

Save $100 at B&H on a Macbook Air with Apple's own M1 chip, with 13.3in Retina display with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. This is a great price for a MacBook offering M1 processing speed.

2020 Apple 13" MacBook Pro M1 2020 Apple 13" MacBook Pro M1 | was $1299 | now $1199

Save $100 at Adorama on this 2020 MacBook Pro with M1 chip, 13-inch display, Touch Bar, 8-core CPU and GPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD.

Other Black Friday computing deals

2020 Mac Mini M1 | 2020 Mac Mini M1 | was $899 | now $799

Save $100 on a 2020 Mac Mini M1 with a 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM and Apple's stunning 8-core M1 chip. It may be small, but this little computer packs a serious punch.

2020 13.3-inch Macbook Pro | 2020 13.3-inch Macbook Pro | was $1,499 | now $1,099

Save $400 on a 13.3 inch Macbook Pro with a 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM and a 1.4 GHz Intel Core i5 Quad-Core processor and 2x USB-C ports making it the perfect choice for use at home or on the go, even though it doesn't have the latest M1 generation of CPU.

Dell XPS 13 | Dell XPS 13 | $949.99 | $636.99 at Dell

Save $313: One the best laptop Black Friday deal we've seen so far. Get this popular Dell XPS 13 laptop includes 13.3" InfinityEdge display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage.

Sandisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD (4TB) 4TB SanDisk Extreme PRO SSD | was $999.99 | now $749.99

Save $250 on a huge 4TB SanDisk Extreme PRO portable SSD. This is the fastest portable SSD SanDisk makes with the highest capacity available, and now it can be yours with a massive 25% discount!

