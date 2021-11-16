Popular

Forget the MacBook M1X: these bargain 2020 Apple M1 Macs are $100 off

Black Friday savings on older M1 MacBooks are seriously tempting

Black Friday MacBook deals

The latest M1X Macbooks Pros are some of the hottest bits of tech around to buy at the moment. The latest Apple laptops use the newest M1 Pro and M1 Max chips to make them lightning fast for editing and more (see our review of the Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) if you want to discover more).

But the latest tech comes at a premium price, so there is always an argument for saving some bucks on buying an older model. And if you are in this camp, we have some good news - as we are now seeing some great Black Friday deals on some of the 2020-vintage MacBooks - that still have Apple's own M1 chip inside.

The 13in MacBook Air M1, for instance, can be snapped up at B&H for $899 -  whilst the 2020 Apple 13" MacBook Pro M1 can be picked up at Adorama for $1,199. Both will save you a $100 on what are still current model in the Apple range.

2020 Apple 13.3" MacBook Air M1

2020 Apple 13.3" MacBook Air M1 | was $999 | now $899
Save $100 at B&H on a Macbook Air with Apple's own M1 chip, with 13.3in Retina display with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. This is a great price for a MacBook offering M1 processing speed.

View Deal
2020 Apple 13" MacBook Pro M1

2020 Apple 13" MacBook Pro M1was $1299 | now $1199
Save $100 at Adorama on this 2020 MacBook Pro with M1 chip, 13-inch display, Touch Bar, 8-core CPU and GPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD.

View Deal

Other Black Friday computing deals

2020 Mac Mini M1 | 

2020 Mac Mini M1 | was $899 | now $799
Save $100 on a 2020 Mac Mini M1 with a 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM and Apple's stunning 8-core M1 chip. It may be small, but this little computer packs a serious punch.

View Deal
2020 13.3-inch Macbook Pro | 

2020 13.3-inch Macbook Pro | was $1,499 | now $1,099
Save $400 on a 13.3 inch Macbook Pro with a 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM and a 1.4 GHz Intel Core i5 Quad-Core processor and 2x USB-C ports making it the perfect choice for use at home or on the go, even though it doesn't have the latest M1 generation of CPU.

View Deal
Dell XPS 13 |

Dell XPS 13 | $949.99 | $636.99 at Dell
Save $313: One the best laptop Black Friday deal we've seen so far. Get this popular Dell XPS 13 laptop includes 13.3" InfinityEdge display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage.

View Deal
Sandisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD (4TB)

4TB SanDisk Extreme PRO SSD | was $999.99 | now $749.99
Save $250 on a huge 4TB SanDisk Extreme PRO portable SSD. This is the fastest portable SSD SanDisk makes with the highest capacity available, and now it can be yours with a massive 25% discount!

View Deal

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

