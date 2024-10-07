100th birthday of Dutch master photographer Paul Huf celebrated with major retrospective

Foam Amsterdam celebrates the 100th anniversary of the birth of legendary Dutch photographer Paul Huf with a retrospective exhibition.

Paul Huf was a renowned Dutch photographer who significantly contributed to advertising, portrait, and fashion photography during the 1950s and 60s. His innovative use of color, a relatively new medium at the time, made his photographs incredibly desired in the commercial world, working with major publications to photograph editorial campaigns.

The Supremes, 1965 (Image credit: © Paul Huf / MAI)

The major retrospective is titled Golden Years in honor of what would have been his 100th birthday year. It will feature over 100 pieces of work that provide a profound insight into Huf's diverse practice.

Golden Years features iconic campaigns including Vakmanschap is Meesterschap for Grolsch Brewery, fashion campaigns for publications like Margriet, and his work with the Ajax football team which led to a famous portrait of the legendary players Klaas Nuninga, Sjaak Swart, Piet Keizer, and Johan Cruyff.

Ajax, 1967 (Image credit: © Paul Huf / MAI)

Foam states, "Known for his theatrical and colorful aesthetics, as well as his ability to create unique compositions, Huf became one of the most prominent photographers of his time. He played a crucial role in professionalizing commissioned photography in the Netherlands and is celebrated as a pioneer who elevated Dutch (advertising) photography as an art form".

In 1952 Paul Huf was asked to photograph the Dutch royal family, a shoot that led to many subsequent commissions, leading to an appointment as the first official court photographer. This paved the way for other incredible Dutch photographers such as Koos Breukel, Anton Corbijn, and Rineke Dijkstra.

Young people at the east bank of Sloterplas, Sloten Amsterdam (no date) (Image credit: © Paul Huf / MAI)

Beyond photography, Huf began making films establishing himself as a commercial and documentary filmmaker. His award-winning documentary on the painter Carel Willink will be shown in Golden Years alongside his photography work, the first time to be shown at Foam.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Golden Years exhibition is now on display until February 2, 2025, at Foam Amsterdam, an establishment Huf played a pivotal role in co-founding in 2001, the year before his death.

Bontmode voor Avenue, 1969 (Image credit: © Paul Huf / MAI)

Check out our guides to the best cameras for portraits and the best portrait lenses.