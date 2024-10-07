100th birthday of Dutch master photographer Paul Huf celebrated with major retrospective

A new exhibition at Foam in Amsterdam celebrates the work of renowned 1960s portrait photographer Paul Huf

Mode voor Avenue 1966, 1966
Mode voor Avenue 1966, 1966 (Image credit: © Paul Huf / MAI)

Foam Amsterdam celebrates the 100th anniversary of the birth of legendary Dutch photographer Paul Huf with a retrospective exhibition.

Paul Huf was a renowned Dutch photographer who significantly contributed to advertising, portrait, and fashion photography during the 1950s and 60s. His innovative use of color, a relatively new medium at the time, made his photographs incredibly desired in the commercial world, working with major publications to photograph editorial campaigns.

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

