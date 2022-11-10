FLIR ONE Edge Pro is a mobile infrared camera you can clip anywhere

Teledyne FLIR has announced the release of the FLIR ONE Edge Pro, a wireless thermal-visible camera for mobile devices like camera phones and iPads. Unlike previous FLIR thermal imaging models that plugged into the bottom of the phone, the ONE Edge Pro doesn't actually have to be connected at all – and can be used up to 30 meters (100ft) away with a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection.

The best thermal-imaging cameras (opens in new tab) allow users to see, measure and capture temperature differences, accurately and from a safe distance. So the fact that the FLIR ONE Edge Pro can be used separately is a game changer when it comes to carrying out thermal inspections, and getting to hard-to-reach or even unsafe places.

Beyond the visible spectrum, there is an unseen world of heat radiation. Arty infrared film photographs aside, the practical uses of these devices – also known as infrared thermal imagers – traditionally belonged only to military and professional budgets. But the FLIR ONE Edge Pro is a compact, easy-to-use imaging device for builders, mechanisms, building inspectors and even people who want to see how much heat their home is leaking!

The FLIR ONE Edge Pro can be used with different devices thanks to its clip-on design (Image credit: Teledyne FLIR)

“The FLIR ONE Edge Pro is the most versatile and advanced thermal-visible mobile camera yet thanks to its detachable form factor, designed to fit comfortably in your hand. It offers significantly greater flexibility by eliminating the need for specific connection ports or operating systems,” said Chris Bainter, vice president of marketing and business development, Teledyne FLIR.

“In addition to the new hardware design, Teledyne FLIR is providing more software tools to empower new and untrained users to conduct thermography inspections, process images, and create reports. Common uses range from building inspection and auto repair to industrial maintenance applications.”

(Image credit: Teledyne FLIR)

The FLIR Ignite app allows users to upload images and videos from the FLIR ONE Edge Pro to the cloud (Image credit: Teledyne FLIR)

FLIR ONE Edge Pro features

The FLIR ONE Edge Pro is designed with a spring-loaded clip, and that means that it's totally brand and device-agnostic – allowing users (and companies with several workers) to attach the camera to many types of mobile phones and tablets.

IP54-rated, the rugged thermal imaging camera can measure temperatures up to 400°C (752°F) and it has a maximum 1.5-hour battery life. Unlike previous models, the FLIR ONE Edge Pro doesn't charge up from the smartphone and instead needs to be charged separately.

Teledyne FLIR promises that it will be easy to recognize where problems are located and identify targets, thanks to FLIR's MSX (Multi-Spectral Dynamic Imaging), 160 × 120 (19,200 pixels) thermal resolution and VividIR, which combines multiple image frames together to deliver a clearer image.

FLIR ONE Edge Pro price and availability

The FLIR ONE Edge Pro will be available for orders worldwide starting November 10, priced at $549/£479. Visit the FLIR website (opens in new tab) for more details and global availability.

Best thermal-imaging cameras (opens in new tab)

Best thermal drones (opens in new tab)

Best thermal-imaging binoculars (opens in new tab)