Facebook's not-so-intelligent AI bans female photo charity Hundred Heroines

The inability of Facebook algorithm to differentiate between 'heroine' and 'heroin' seems to be behind the blacklisting

Hundred Heroines homepage with &#039;banned&#039; graphic
(Image credit: Hundred Heroines / Future)

Female photography charity Hundred Heroines has been banned by Facebook for ten years for 'breaking community guidelines' in a seeming mixup due to the word heroine being mistaken for illegal opioid heroin. 

The British charity aims to promote the achievement of women in photography, both pioneers from the past and contemporary female photographers, in what has often been a male-dominated pursuit. But it seems that Facebook's AI is the latest to conspire against the role of women in the field of photography.   

