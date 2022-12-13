Environmental print sale hopes to raise $1 million dollars for conservation

More than 100 environmental and conservation photographers are taking part in a print sale to raise money for Jane Goodall’s non-profit organization Roots and Shoots.

As the world’s former leading expert in the study of Chimpanzees, Goodall has dedicated her life to ensuring the safety and future of this endangered breed and with so many deforestation and climate issues, conservation has never been more important.

The Vital Impacts Winter Collection is a sales initiative led by American photojournalists Ami Vitale and Eileen Mignoni. They hope to raise $1 million to support endangered animals and habitats all over the world through Roots and Shoots and Vital Impact’s Environmental Photography mentoring and grant program.

Two $20,000 environmental photography grants are available to help support the development of a 12-month-long documentary project on an environmental issue.

The deadline for application is February 7 2023 and will be awarded to two separate photographers who can demonstrate experience and a passion for reporting on topical environmental issues. Recipients of the grants are required to document a local story rather than having to travel to a different country or region as a way of being more environmentally conscious.

An Orangutan’s Struggle for Survival (Image credit: Andrew Suryono - Courtesy of Vital Impacts)

There are also 50 mentorship opportunities available to the top 50 applicants of the environmental grant which consists of a monthly class led by leading environmental and photographic experts.

Images selected for the sale are taken from the pages of National Geographic as well as some of the most prestigious art galleries from across the world. Internationally renowned photographers such as Steve McCurry, Beth Moon, Nick Brandt, Joe McNally, and Brian Skerry are featured alongside Jane Goodall herself who has contributed two signed images; one taken 60 years ago in Gombe National Park and the other included in a time capsule which is now in outer space on NASA's Voyager Spacecraft.

Mothers Ship (Image credit: Shawn Heinrichs - Courtesy of Vital Impacts)

Other stunning shots include Dusky Tusks - a captivating black and white photo of an elephant taken by Marina Cano, Aaron Huey’s Ushguli Sunset captures medieval towers in the Svaneti region of Georgia while a photo of two pandas shot by Amy Vitale adds an element of cuteness to the collection.

Prices vary from around $100 for an 8 x 12-inch print up to $675 for a 20 x 20-inch print. There truly is something for everyone from beautiful landscapes to striking animal portraits to the human element of environmental photography. To purchase a print, head to the Vital Impacts website (opens in new tab) where you can also find more info about the grant and mentorship initiatives.

Penguins (Image credit: Momatiuk and Eastcott - Courtesy of Vital Impacts)

Meercat (Image credit: Keith Laszinski - Courtesy of Vital Impacts)

Dusky Tusks (Image credit: Marina Cano - Courtesy of Vital Impacts)

Polar Bear (Image credit: Jasper Doest - Courtesy of Vital Impacts)

Ushguli Sunset (Image credit: Aaron Huey - Courtesy of Vital Impacts)

Cowboy (Image credit: Bruce Andrea Kazakh - Courtesy of Vital Impacts)