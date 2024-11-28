Dubai is launching its own photography museum to safeguard the region's cultural heritage

Despite being known for its modern shiny skyline, Dubai has a rich history leaders are keen to preserve and display

An Arab man leading camels on a sand dune in the desert with Dubai skyline in the background
A city known for the tallest building in the world, luxury shopping malls and camel milk lattes, Dubai is now getting its first photography museum.

On Wednesday, Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority launched the Dubai Photography Museum project that will document the history of regional and international photography.

