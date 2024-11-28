Dubai is launching its own photography museum to safeguard the region's cultural heritage

A city known for the tallest building in the world, luxury shopping malls and camel milk lattes, Dubai is now getting its first photography museum.

On Wednesday, Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority launched the Dubai Photography Museum project that will document the history of regional and international photography.

A collaboration between Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and the private sector, the museum’s goal is to strengthen the emirate’s position as a global hub for the visual arts.

Announcing the launch, Sheikha Latifa said: “The Dubai Photography Museum is a remarkable milestone that reinforces the emirate’s position as a global hub for talent and a premier destination for photographers worldwide.

“It serves as a platform for exchanging knowledge and expertise with leading cultural institutions, embodying our commitment to innovation and fostering meaningful dialogue through arts and culture while also reflecting Dubai’s rich cultural diversity, offering visitors unique educational experiences and preserving the collective memory of photography as part of our shared human heritage."

The Dubai Photography Museum comes as part of the Dubai Master Plan 2040, and the cultural and heritage priorities of Dubai Plan 2030 to safeguard both the cultural heritage of the region.

Since Dubai came into its oil era in the 1960s it has continued to grow, develop and expand, becoming one of the world’s shiniest metropolises. Due to its constant development, a quarter of the world’s cranes are located in Dubai.

So, it’s no wonder Dubai’s leaders are striving to preserve and expand its creative landscape and visual memory. The museum will serve as a leading international hub for photography, bringing together photographers from around the world to share expertise and knowledge, and hold events and workshops.

