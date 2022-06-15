DJI changes the game of wireless video transmission by a massive 20,000 foot!

As well as announcing two new gimbals to the Ronin family (opens in new tab), DJI has also announced a new milestone in wireless video transmission with its first independent device. DJI Transmission has been developed on the heels of the DJI Ronin 4D’s advanced video transmission technology, this system combines reception, monitoring, control, and recording into one device.

O3 Pro transmission technology enables this new transmission system to offer an incredible 20,000-foot on-ground transmission distance with end-to-end ultra-low latency, with a massive upgrade from traditional Wi-Fi transmission! Video is transmitted in 1080p 60fps and provides live audio monitoring at 16-bit 48 kHz, offering crews an excellent remote visual and audio monitoring experience.

To cope with the demands of complicated signal and structural environments, a DFS band has been added on top of the traditional 2.4 GHz and 5.8 GHz settings, offering up to 23 channel options that provide crews on set with more compliant and interference-free transmission channels.

A built-in frequency sweeper automatically scans the current electromagnetic environment where you are shooting and provides the best wireless channel, instantly switching channels when needed to make sure you never have a lagging screen and you are always getting a feed as and when it happens. When necessary, users can also manually select a channel to avoid interference between devices.

DJI’s 7-inch, 1500-nit high-bright remote monitor includes an integrated receiver, eliminating the need for video cables running into a monitor. The device supports one transmitter with multiple receivers, as well as two transmission modes to address different transmission needs.

In control mode, monitoring can be carried out from two receivers at the same time, while a gimbal/camera combination can also be controlled remotely. For a large crew with various units such as lighting, art department, and props, Broadcast mode can also be enabled on top of Control mode, which will allow an unlimited number of receivers and elevate shooting efficiency to a new level.

On large sets like reality shows, DJI Transmission can work simultaneously with ten or more transmitters sending signals to transmit to ten devices, creating a completely synchronized experience that is hard to achieve with traditional transmission standards. DJI Transmission isn't just a powerful video transmission tool; it’s also a comprehensive control system. When used with the DJI RS 3 Pro, it can work as a gimbal and camera controller, unlocking more functions and fully integrating the ground-based Ronin ecosystem.

The high-bright remote monitor also has a built-in gyroscopic sensor that acts as a standalone motion controller for RS 3 Pro (opens in new tab), when combined with the Ronin 4D Hand Grips, the operator of an RS 3 Pro stabilizer can control the gimbal, focus, exposure, and start/stop a recording with both hands. This turns it into a fully remote motorized-controlled tracking unit – that is something every special, not achievable at this price range before.

As well as simultaneous access to video time codes, the high-bright remote monitor allows for independent recording and playback of 1080p 60fps in H.264 , making it easy to edit sample footage on set. Expanding on the Ronin ecosystem, DJI Transmission works seamlessly with DJI Master Wheel and Force Pro, giving operators a variety of ways to control camera movements in whatever way the shot demands.

The DJI Transmission will be available for purchase this September from authorized retailers and at www.store.dji.com (opens in new tab). The DJI Transmission Combo retails from $2,499 / £1,979 / AU $3,149

The high-bright remote monitor will also be available for separate purchase and will retail from $1,699 / £1,139/ AU $2,119. Full details can be found at www.dji.com/transmission (opens in new tab)

