DJI Avata blasts through Porsche Museum without a scratch, but was it trickery?

The DJI Avata is the compact, filmmaker-friendly FPV drone that many sought when the bigger DJI FPV came out. The smaller cinewhoop-style drone, has proven its worth yet again, flying an indoor path in the Porche museum which even takes it through cars. We think it's amazing, but some still managed to complain, as we'll see.

DJI is the world-leading drone company with a lot of choice, so much so that we list the best DJI drones on the market, as well as the best camera drones. The Avata is the best-placed drone on our list of best FPV drones.

The DJI Avata was designed to fit through tight spaces and capture cinematic shots that could never have been captured before. In this latest video showcasing the unique use cases of the DJI Avata, DJI reached out to Porsche to see whether they were down to fly through their museum full of historic cars, and well, here's how it went down:

What of the 'negging' (negative comments) we mentioned? Some viewers pointed out that the video was likely speeded up from a slower flight. We're inclined to think that's all part of the process and makes it no less impressive.

The DJI Avata comes equipped with a 48MP 1/1.7" CMOS sensor, which supports up to 4K video at 100 fps. It is stabilized using a 1-axis gimbal and DJI's RockSteady 2.0 EIS. RockSteady EIS works to reduce camera shake, and a HorizonSteady option locks the Avata's footage to a level horizon if needed – that, however, wasn't the option here; leaning in looks more FPV!

Why the DJI Avata was such a good choice here is that traditional FPV drones tend to require a camera, like a GoPro, to be bolted on. Here, though, the frame protects everything so – in the worst-case scenario – if a historic car were hit, the Porsche plastic may not even scratch it. As it was the uncredited pilot didn't make a dent!