Discover the winners of the All About Photo 'Shadows' photography contest

"In this 39th edition of AAP Magazine, our quest was to explore both the poetry and power of shadows"

Shinji Ichikawa
The winner of the competition is Shinji Ichikawa (Japan) with the series 'The Old Man With an Umbrella' (Image credit: Shinji Ichikawa)

All About Photo Magazine (AAP) has released all the winners of their Celebrating Excellence in Photography winners for their #39 competition with the theme of shadows. 

There were three major winners, with 23 merit awards recipients, representing 16 countries across five continents.

