Discover the winners of the All About Photo 'Shadows' photography contest

The winner of the competition is Shinji Ichikawa (Japan) with the series 'The Old Man With an Umbrella'

All About Photo Magazine (AAP) has released all the winners of their Celebrating Excellence in Photography winners for their #39 competition with the theme of shadows.

There were three major winners, with 23 merit awards recipients, representing 16 countries across five continents.

The top three winners received a prize of $1,000, and all winning photographs will be prominently featured in the All About Photo Winners Gallery, and published in the printed issue of AAP Magazine #39: Shadows.

“In this 39th edition of AAP Magazine, our quest was to explore both the poetry and power of shadows, and the twenty-five selected photographers have eloquently captured these nuances in their work,” says AAP on its website.

The top first place winner is Shinji Ichikawa from Japan, who submitted an image from his series ‘The Old Man With an Umbrella’ (above).

On the AAP website he wrote:

“This work, created in 2020, commemorates the significant milestone of my father’s 80th birthday. It captures him at the intersection of life and death, infused with my own feelings of anxiety and fear as I witness his journey.

“The stark silhouette of my father holding an umbrella against the vibrant red and black backdrop emphasizes the contrast between life’s fragility and its resolute continuation. The umbrella stands as a symbolic haven from life's uncertainties, serving as a metaphor for protection and support in his path.”

Fabien Dendievel came in second place with a photograph from his series 'Monte Amiata Complex'. (Image credit: Fabien Dendievel)

In second place is Fabien Dendiével from France with a photograph from his series ‘Monte Amiata Complex’.

On the AAP website he wrote:

“This series of photos is a short immersion in the Italian building Monte Amiata designed by architects Carlo Aymonino and Aldo Rossi. I had to work fast because I didn't have much time. I tried to capture the colors and shadows of this incredible building as best I could. I'd love to go back and explore every detail.

“It was summer and the weather was very hot. People were napping. The building was completely empty of people. I love taking this kind of photo, playing with shadows and colors, it's a never-ending game. To do this series I used two medium-format cameras and a large format 4x5 camera.”

The aptly named collection 'Hunting Shadows' by Tommi Viitala, shot in Budapest, Hungary (Image credit: Tommi Viitala)

The third place winner is Tommi Viitala from Finland with a photograph from his series ‘Hunting Shadows’

On the AAP website he wrote:

“This street photography was taken from Budapest, Hungary. It was a really sunny day in February 2023 when I was bypassing this one hallway and noticed really sharp shadows in the walls, when I just waited a couple of minutes, I saw this person going down, and then I got this shot. Street photography at its greatest — surprising moments and shadows that will never happen again.”

