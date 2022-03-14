Cyberlink Director Suite 365 video editor now 25% off - hurry ends 20 March!

By published

Get the ultimate video editing studio from Cyberlink, Director Suite 365 for just US$96.99/yr - that's a 25% saving!

listing Cyberlink Director Suite 365 deal
(Image credit: Cyberlink)

Director Suite 365 is designed to give you everything you need to create superior content and it is now available with 25% off a yearly subscription, bringing the yearly total to just $96.99 - that's an amazing deal!

Director Suite 365 is the definitive professional editing software package blending precision editing tools for video, audio, and photo with access to a wealth of unique creative content.

Basically, with Director Suite 365 you are getting the entire product line up from Cyberlink in one download and plan, which offers the best bang for your buck and if you want a detailed overview of how Director Suite 365 can help you create stunning visuals take a look at the video below:

Director Suite 365 offers a smooth, highly-efficient post-production environment allowing for seamless transition between functions as an audio, photo, & video editor, as well as powerful color grading. Whether you’re working on a standard video project or expanding your creative scope to 360˚ and VR, you’ll find all the unique creative tools you need at your fingertips.

Never be stuck for creative inspiration again. When you subscribe to Director Suite 365 you’ll have unlimited access to an ever-growing collection of premium plug-ins, effects, and content including unique AI Style Packs.

So, no matter that the project, photo, video, VR or 360 Cyberlink's Director Sutie 365 can held you achieve amazing and breathe-taking edits, visuals and visual effects to create truly mind blowing works of art, no matter the genre or format!

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally, specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA , The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in-between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his Film & Digital photography.

Related articles