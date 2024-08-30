Could we see a new Leica record at the next Wetzlar Camera Auction - I think so!

By
published

Wetzlar Camera Auction in October will see millions spent on rare Leicas - and there are Canon and Nikon lenses too!

Wetzlar camera auction 6
Leica M4 Christo "Wrapped Leica" (Image credit: Wetzlar camera auction)

The upcoming Wetzlar Camera Auctions, scheduled for October 12, 2024, will feature an array of extraordinary and historically significant Leica cameras, which will definitely draw the attention of collectors and photography enthusiasts worldwide. 

Among the highlights is a groundbreaking model from 1933/34, the first Leica camera to utilize an injection-molded shutter frame. This camera is considered the precursor to later iconic Leica models such as the Leica IIIc and Leica IV. Notably, this rare piece features a rear panel that opens upwards and a fold-out rewind crank—innovations that would not become commercially available until the release of the Leica M3 in 1954!

Image 1 of 2
Wetzlar camera auction 6
(Image credit: Wetzlar camera auction)

Leica M3 Prototype

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

