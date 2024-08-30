Could we see a new Leica record at the next Wetzlar Camera Auction - I think so!

The upcoming Wetzlar Camera Auctions, scheduled for October 12, 2024, will feature an array of extraordinary and historically significant Leica cameras, which will definitely draw the attention of collectors and photography enthusiasts worldwide.

Among the highlights is a groundbreaking model from 1933/34, the first Leica camera to utilize an injection-molded shutter frame. This camera is considered the precursor to later iconic Leica models such as the Leica IIIc and Leica IV. Notably, this rare piece features a rear panel that opens upwards and a fold-out rewind crank—innovations that would not become commercially available until the release of the Leica M3 in 1954!

The auction house estimates that this unique camera could fetch between 300,000 and 400,000 euros (approx $330,000 - $440,000). But I suspect it will go for a cool million at least!

(Image credit: Wetzlar camera auction)

Injection-molded shutter frame Leica from 1933/34 (Image credit: Wetzlar camera auction)

Another standout item is a Leica M3 prototype from 1953, one of only around 60 pre-models ever produced. With distinctive engravings, a unique winding lever, and a rear panel equipped with a film marking pin, this prototype remains one of the most sought-after pieces in Leica history. Complemented by a matching Summicron lens, this camera's rarity and historical significance place its estimated value between 150,000 and 200,000 euros, or $165,000 - $220,000. Again I think this is very under-priced and I can see this being a record-breaker one it comes to be sold under the hammer!

The auction will also feature a beautiful Leica M2 in grey lacquer, one of only 20 ever produced in 1960 for a special order by the American Air Force in Germany. This ultra-rare model, which includes a 4-frame viewfinder, is expected to attract significant interest from collectors.

Another unique item, The Leica M4 Christo "Wrapped Leica," will also be up for auction. This camera, originally used by photographer Wolfgang Volz to document Christo and Jeanne-Claude's art projects, was personally wrapped by Christo as a birthday gift. Its artistic and historical value is reflected in its estimated price of 80,000 to 100,000 euros ($88,000 - $111,000).

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Wetzlar camera auction) Leica M3 Prototype (Image credit: Wetzlar camera auction) Leica M3 Prototype

Beyond Leica cameras, the auction will also feature a rare Canon EF 1:5.6/1200mm L lens, introduced in 1993 and known as the world's largest autofocus SLR lens. With production numbers believed to be fewer than 100 units, and possibly as few as 20, this lens is a coveted item for photography professionals and collectors alike.

Canon's monster 1200mm f/5.6 L-series lens (Image credit: Wetzlar camera auction)

The estimated price for this piece of photographic history is also set between 80,000 and 100,000 euros ($88,000 - $111,000). Nikon highlights, meanwhile, include a 1976 320-1200mm f/ll super telephoto lens with an estimate of 15,000-20,000 euros.

You can download a free PDF of the full 170-page catalogue, and see the details of all 248 lots that are going under the hammer, and find details on you too could bid for a piece of photographic history.