Save big on Memorial Day with these Canon refurb mirrorless camera deals

If you're looking through the best Canon today and nothing is taking your fancy or maybe a brand-new camera might not be in your budget this year, you can always look at the refurbished market. Canon USA has its own refurbished section where you can buy flagship cameras at discount prices to help you upgrade, while still saving money in the process - and some of the prices have even come down for the Memorial Day holiday, making them even more of a bargain.
I've rounded up the best Canon Refurbished deals below – but Canon is always adding new deals to the company's site on refurbished cameras and refurbished lenses so take a look there too!
Refurbished Canon EOS R6 Mark II| was $2,199 | now $1,699
Save $500 at Canon USA If you want the latest mirrorless tech that offers you a 24MP sensor, 4K/60fps, and 1080p at 120fps for slow-motion. This is the perfect balance between price and performance in the Canon R-series.
Refurbished Canon EOS R5 | was $3,059 | now $2,399
Save $660 at Canon USA The latest high-megapixel mirrorless from Canon offers you a massive 45-megapixel sensor with 8K/30fps RAW, and 4K/120fps 10-bit internal video - this is a camera built for professional content creators who seek the very latest in stills or video technology. See our full EOS R5 review
Refurbished Canon EOS R50 + RF-S 18-45mm | was $639 | now $449
Save $190 at Canon USA This is seriously tempting price on this beginner-friendly mirrorless model. Key specs are 24 megapixel APS-C sensor, a 3-in touchscreen pivoting screen and 4K video. This starter kit includes the RF-S 18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM zoom.
Refurbished Canon EOS R8 | was $1,349 | now $999
Save $350 at Canon USA The latest entry-level camera from Canon offers 24.2 Megapixel images and 4K video up to 60fps - now with an even cheaper price tag! Read our full EOS R8 review