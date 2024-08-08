Charity gives disposable cameras to Ukrainian kids to capture their lives in a warzone

By
published

Disposable cameras given to Ukrainian kids: "The children's ability to find beauty and joy in their surroundings is a testament to their resilience"

Bohdan, 13, stands on top of a burned out tank in Ukraine
Bohdan, 13, stands on top of a burned out tank in Ukraine (Image credit: Bohdan, 13 / Behind Blue Eyes)

The current conflict in Ukraine began in February 2022, when Russian military forces entered the country from Belarus, Russia and Crimea. 

Two years on, Oxfam America estimates that more than 10,500 Ukrainian civilians have been killed, including over 580 children. Those still alive live through constant bombardment, mines and drone attacks, leaving behind a traumatized younger generation.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles