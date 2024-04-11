Capture the Lakes! N-Photo 162 on sale today

By N-Photo
published

The May 2024 issue hits the newsstands on 11 April – let's take a peek inside the only mag for Nikon nuts…

N-Photo 162
(Image credit: Future)

The Lake District regularly tops the polls as Britain’s favourite national park, and capturing its stunning natural beauty is on every landscape photographer’s bucket list. Pro photographer Edyta Rice is lucky enough to call it home, and in this issue’s lead feature she shares her top tips for getting your best-ever images of the Cumbrian countryside. 

The weather can be wild in the mountains, mind, so our apprentice opts for the comfort of an indoor portrait shoot with a difference: it’s in a rain studio. But at least the rain is warm… 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

N-Photo
N-Photo

N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine is a monthly publication that's entirely dedicated to Nikon users. As a 100% independent magazine, you can be assured of unbiased opinion from a trustworthy team of devoted photography experts including editor Adam Waring and Deputy Editor Mike Harris


Aimed at all users, from camera newcomers to working pros, every issue is packed with practical, Nikon-specific advice for taking better photos, in-depth reviews of Nikon-compatible gear, and inspiring projects and exciting video lessons for mastering camera, lens and Photoshop techniques.


Written by Nikon users for Nikon users, N-Photo is your one-stop shop for everything to do with cameras, lenses, tripods, bags, tips, tricks and techniques to get the most out of your photography.


Related articles