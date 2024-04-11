Capture the Lakes! N-Photo 162 on sale today

The May 2024 issue hits the newsstands on 11 April – let's take a peek inside the only mag for Nikon nuts…
The Lake District regularly tops the polls as Britain’s favourite national park, and capturing its stunning natural beauty is on every landscape photographer’s bucket list. Pro photographer Edyta Rice is lucky enough to call it home, and in this issue’s lead feature she shares her top tips for getting your best-ever images of the Cumbrian countryside.
The weather can be wild in the mountains, mind, so our apprentice opts for the comfort of an indoor portrait shoot with a difference: it’s in a rain studio. But at least the rain is warm…
In our Gear section, we put eight wide-angle primes that are ideal for street and walkabout photography through their paces. We also check out a macro lens for DX-sensor Nikons that not only renders everything twice as large as life, but it’s a ‘probe’ lens that can be poked into places that other lenses would find impossible…
Famed for his slow-shutter-speed scenic shots, we sit down with landscape photographer John Miskelly for this issue’s N-Photo interview. And fetish photographer Andrew Macdonald explains why he likes to shoot his subjects dressed from head to toe in latex. His models, that is, not him…
Plus we have our usual mix of shooting projects to try your hand at, including capturing carpets of bluebells, natural light portraits, documentary shots and sunset silhouettes, and we explore Affinity Photo’s Develop Persona and generate AI backdrops in Photoshop.
N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine is a monthly magazine that's written by Nikon enthusiasts for Nikon enthusiasts, you can be sure that all the content is 100% relevant to you! So for the best Nikon-focused news, reviews, projects, and a whole lot more, subscribe to N-Photo today – with our unmissable subs deal!
N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine is a monthly publication that's entirely dedicated to Nikon users. As a 100% independent magazine, you can be assured of unbiased opinion from a trustworthy team of devoted photography experts including editor Adam Waring and Deputy Editor Mike Harris.
Aimed at all users, from camera newcomers to working pros, every issue is packed with practical, Nikon-specific advice for taking better photos, in-depth reviews of Nikon-compatible gear, and inspiring projects and exciting video lessons for mastering camera, lens and Photoshop techniques.
Written by Nikon users for Nikon users, N-Photo is your one-stop shop for everything to do with cameras, lenses, tripods, bags, tips, tricks and techniques to get the most out of your photography.