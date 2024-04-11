Capture the Lakes! N-Photo 162 on sale today

The Lake District regularly tops the polls as Britain’s favourite national park, and capturing its stunning natural beauty is on every landscape photographer’s bucket list. Pro photographer Edyta Rice is lucky enough to call it home, and in this issue’s lead feature she shares her top tips for getting your best-ever images of the Cumbrian countryside.

The weather can be wild in the mountains, mind, so our apprentice opts for the comfort of an indoor portrait shoot with a difference: it’s in a rain studio. But at least the rain is warm…

In our Gear section, we put eight wide-angle primes that are ideal for street and walkabout photography through their paces. We also check out a macro lens for DX-sensor Nikons that not only renders everything twice as large as life, but it’s a ‘probe’ lens that can be poked into places that other lenses would find impossible…

Famed for his slow-shutter-speed scenic shots, we sit down with landscape photographer John Miskelly for this issue’s N-Photo interview. And fetish photographer Andrew Macdonald explains why he likes to shoot his subjects dressed from head to toe in latex. His models, that is, not him…

Plus we have our usual mix of shooting projects to try your hand at, including capturing carpets of bluebells, natural light portraits, documentary shots and sunset silhouettes, and we explore Affinity Photo’s Develop Persona and generate AI backdrops in Photoshop.

