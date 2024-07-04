Capture the action! N-Photo 165 on sale today

The August 2024 issue hits the newsstands on 4 July – let's take a peek inside the only mag for Nikon nuts…
The summer of sport is upon us! The Euro football championships will be nearing the quarter-finals by the time this issue is in print, the Olympics are just around the corner, the cricket T20 World Cup winners will have just been crowned, and rugby fans have the Autumn Internationals to look forward to – not to mention the various annual tennis, motorsports and cycling competitions. So in this issue’s lead feature N-Photo’s Mike Harris shares his top tips for capturing the action, no matter what discipline – or level – of sport you follow.
Our apprentice learns to shoot the split-second action of a different kind, with fishing ospreys on the wing as they dive for their dinner, under the advisement of wildlife pro Gary Jones.
In the N-Photo interview, we speak with Laurence Griffiths, one of Getty Images’ most celebrated sports ’togs, who’s shot every major event you can think of, and then some… We also get the inside story of how architectural photographer Gilbert McCarragher gained exclusive access to shoot Prospect Cottage, the residence and workplace of acclaimed artist Derek Jarman.
We’ve been waiting for a while, but after what seems like years of whispering and rumour, Nikon has finally unveiled the Z 6III, so don’t miss our hands-on preview. We also put superzooms through their paces, with their generous wide-angle-to-telephoto focal lengths, and bring you the N-Photo verdict on Tamron’s new 28-75mm f/2.8 G2, a fast-aperture standard zoom at a very tempting price point.
N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine is a monthly magazine that's written by Nikon enthusiasts for Nikon enthusiasts, you can be sure that all the content is 100% relevant to you! So for the best Nikon-focused news, reviews, projects, and a whole lot more, subscribe to N-Photo today – with our unmissable subs deal!
N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine is a monthly publication that's entirely dedicated to Nikon users. As a 100% independent magazine, you can be assured of unbiased opinion from a trustworthy team of devoted photography experts including editor Adam Waring and Deputy Editor Mike Harris.
Aimed at all users, from camera newcomers to working pros, every issue is packed with practical, Nikon-specific advice for taking better photos, in-depth reviews of Nikon-compatible gear, and inspiring projects and exciting video lessons for mastering camera, lens and Photoshop techniques.
Written by Nikon users for Nikon users, N-Photo is your one-stop shop for everything to do with cameras, lenses, tripods, bags, tips, tricks and techniques to get the most out of your photography.