Canon's latest ultra-compact wireless portable photo printer gets UK release

New go-anywhere Selphy QX20 pocket printer is ideal for effortlessly printing smartphone snaps
(Image credit: Canon)
In mid September Canon launched a new dye-sub pocket printer for the North American market: the Selphy QX20. Now Canon has rolled out QX20 availability to Europe, and in the UK you can expect to pay £124 for this dinky little printer.
Designed for fully wireless printing from a smartphone or portable device, the Selphy QX20 prints 2.7 x 2.7-inch or 2.1 x 3.4-inch photos on thermal sticker paper in around 40 seconds. This can be with or without a border, and Canon claims that its thermal dye sublimation prints are water-resistant and can last up to 100 years.
True to its pocket printer designation, the QX20 measures just 102.2 x 145.8 x 32.9mm, and weighs only 455g. This makes it marginally larger and heavier than the model it replaces - the Canon Selphy QX10 - but the difference is negligible. The QX20 improves on the QX10 by adding a 2.1 x 3.4-inch print option (the QX10 could only print square prints, and borderless printing was not an option). A built-in battery keeps the printer usable on the go, and it can be charged in around 80 minutes via a USB-C connection (the QX10 used an older USB Micro B port).
The printer is compatible with iOS and Android smart devices via Canon's Selphy Photo Layout 4.0 app, which enables you to scan a QR code on the printer for a hassle-free wireless connection. The app can then be used to edit, customize, and decorate photos with stickers and effects before printing.
The Selphy QX20 is compatible with Canon XS-20L (square), or XC-20L, and XC-60L (card size, 2.1 x 3.4-inch) photo paper packs. No separate ink cartridges are required, as the paper packs are combined with the required printer dye. Pack prices start from £16.99.
The Canon Selphy QX20 printer is available to pre-order now, priced at £124. Choose from 'Sand White', 'Dark Grey', or 'Terracotta Red' colourways.
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.