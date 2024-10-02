Canon's latest ultra-compact wireless portable photo printer gets UK release

In mid September Canon launched a new dye-sub pocket printer for the North American market: the Selphy QX20. Now Canon has rolled out QX20 availability to Europe, and in the UK you can expect to pay £124 for this dinky little printer.

Designed for fully wireless printing from a smartphone or portable device, the Selphy QX20 prints 2.7 x 2.7-inch or 2.1 x 3.4-inch photos on thermal sticker paper in around 40 seconds. This can be with or without a border, and Canon claims that its thermal dye sublimation prints are water-resistant and can last up to 100 years.

(Image credit: Canon)

True to its pocket printer designation, the QX20 measures just 102.2 x 145.8 x 32.9mm, and weighs only 455g. This makes it marginally larger and heavier than the model it replaces - the Canon Selphy QX10 - but the difference is negligible. The QX20 improves on the QX10 by adding a 2.1 x 3.4-inch print option (the QX10 could only print square prints, and borderless printing was not an option). A built-in battery keeps the printer usable on the go, and it can be charged in around 80 minutes via a USB-C connection (the QX10 used an older USB Micro B port).

The printer is compatible with iOS and Android smart devices via Canon's Selphy Photo Layout 4.0 app, which enables you to scan a QR code on the printer for a hassle-free wireless connection. The app can then be used to edit, customize, and decorate photos with stickers and effects before printing.

The Selphy QX20 is compatible with Canon XS-20L (square), or XC-20L, and XC-60L (card size, 2.1 x 3.4-inch) photo paper packs. No separate ink cartridges are required, as the paper packs are combined with the required printer dye. Pack prices start from £16.99.

The Canon Selphy QX20 printer is available to pre-order now, priced at £124. Choose from 'Sand White', 'Dark Grey', or 'Terracotta Red' colourways.

