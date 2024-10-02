Canon's latest ultra-compact wireless portable photo printer gets UK release

By
published

New go-anywhere Selphy QX20 pocket printer is ideal for effortlessly printing smartphone snaps

Canon Selphy QX20 Compact Photo Printer
(Image credit: Canon)

In mid September Canon launched a new dye-sub pocket printer for the North American market: the Selphy QX20. Now Canon has rolled out QX20 availability to Europe, and in the UK you can expect to pay £124 for this dinky little printer.

Designed for fully wireless printing from a smartphone or portable device, the Selphy QX20 prints 2.7 x 2.7-inch or 2.1 x 3.4-inch photos on thermal sticker paper in around 40 seconds. This can be with or without a border, and Canon claims that its thermal dye sublimation prints are water-resistant and can last up to 100 years.

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

TOPICS

