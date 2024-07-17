Canon's image stabilized binoculars for under £400 is the deal I've been waiting for this Amazon Prime Day

Suppose you're a keen birder or a wildlife photographer looking for those perfect binos to spot your next award-winning photograph. In that case, we all know a good pair of binoculars is worth its weight in gold – and this Amazon Prime Day binocular deal is the best around when it comes to image-stabilized binos.

IS binoculars play a neat party trick by being able to offer undisturbed viewing in an instant with a click of a button, meaning no matter how far you're viewing a subject you can do it to the best of your ability shake-free!

Currently, the Canon 8x10 IS binoculars are just £399.99 on the final day of Amazon Prime, offering a rather tasty £130 discount. These IS binos from Canon are industry-leading, so this is a deal I’d jump on at a second’s notice!

Canon 8x20 IS | was £529.99 | now £399.99

Save £130 at Amazon UK These are the lightest of Canon's image-stabilized binos on the market, offering shake-free observations of all wildlife and sports.

Building on the success of their larger IS binoculars and incorporating the Lens Shift Image Stabilization from their EF lenses, Canon's 8x20 IS Image Stabilized Binoculars are a versatile and compact optic ideal for extended bird-watching, nature-watching, or sports events.

The Lens Shift Image Stabilization counteracts hand-shake by using a continually adjusting vibration gyro mechanism that moves the IS lens both vertically and horizontally. With the option of Normal or Powered IS modes, users can select the appropriate stabilization for their viewing conditions to achieve optimal performance.

In addition to their impressive image stabilization, these binoculars boast several optical features that enhance overall image quality. Canon's antireflection Super Spectra Coating system reduces light loss and improves contrast across the visual spectrum. The binoculars utilize a Porro prism optical path, which provides a rich depth of field, enabling users to better judge distances and enjoy a wider field of view compared to similar roof prism models. A field-flattener lens corrects spherical aberration, ensuring distortion-free views, particularly at the edges.

Powered by a single included CR123 battery, the binoculars are designed for portability and ease of use. Measuring under six inches in length and weighing less than a pound, they are compact and lightweight, making them convenient to carry and handle during long observation sessions.

Whether for bird-watching, exploring nature, or enjoying a sporting event, Canon's 8x20 IS Image Stabilized Binoculars offer exceptional performance in a compact package.