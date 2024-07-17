Canon's image stabilized binoculars for under £400 is the deal I've been waiting for this Amazon Prime Day

By
last updated

Pocket the Canon 8x10 image stabilized binos for an incredible price of just £399.99 on the final day of Amazon Prime Day

Canon IS 8x10 deal AP24
(Image credit: Future)

Suppose you're a keen birder or a wildlife photographer looking for those perfect binos to spot your next award-winning photograph. In that case, we all know a good pair of binoculars is worth its weight in gold – and this Amazon Prime Day binocular deal is the best around when it comes to image-stabilized binos.

IS binoculars play a neat party trick by being able to offer undisturbed viewing in an instant with a click of a button, meaning no matter how far you're viewing a subject you can do it to the best of your ability shake-free!

Canon 8x20 IS | was £529.99| now £399.99 Save £130 at Amazon UK

Canon 8x20 IS | was £529.99 | now £399.99
Save £130 at Amazon UK These are the lightest of Canon's image-stabilized binos on the market, offering shake-free observations of all wildlife and sports.

View Deal
