Canon releases bijou desktop scanner for small office workspaces

Canon's latest A4 desktop scanner is the new imageFORMULA DR–S350NW, which is designed to be compact and secure, while combining speed, efficiency and quality, so it could well join the ranks of the best scanners for documents and photos.

Aimed at business users, Canon cites the education, legal and healthcare professions as potential applications, but any small office where space is at a premium that needs to copy and capture documents will find it useful. Easy and convenient to use, it can be operated without a PC connection or the need to install drivers or other software.

The dinky scanner features Canon’s web-embedded application, CaptureOnTouch Lite Web, which allows users to connect quickly and easily - and scan directly, using a computer or mobile web browser.

Pre-configured scan workflow jobs can be set up on the scanner, allowing documents to be easily sent to various output destinations, such as shared folders, email and FTP servers.

If you need to scan documents and don't have a lot of space, look no further than the Canon imageFORMULA DR–S350NW (Image credit: Canon)

It features a large 4.3in color LCD touch panel with a customizable menu that allows users to edit and check scanning jobs and preview scanned images directly. Flexible connectivity options include USB, LAN and Wi-Fi (it is compatible with both 2.5Ghz and 5GHz Wi-Fi frequencies).

The imageFORMULA DR-S350NW complies with WPA3 standards – ensuring robust encryption, thereby safeguarding sensitive data against cyber threats. The scanner also boasts advanced security features, such as user access restriction controls and document encryption technology, protecting information as it passes through the device, even in shared multi-user working environments.

Marc Bory, Vice President, Digital Printing & Solutions, Marketing & Innovation at Canon Europe said: “Today’s hybrid working world brings challenges for many businesses – employees still need fast access to documents and information must be shared efficiently to ensure optimal collaboration. The new imageFORMULA DR-S350NW is designed to meet these needs, with its secure and efficient capabilities, it is ideal for supporting both small offices and employees of larger organizations, wherever they may be working.”

The Canon imageFORMULA DR–S350NW retails for £629 – availability and pricing for the US have yet to be announced.