Canon releases bijou desktop scanner for small office workspaces

Yes, you scan! The Canon imageFORMULA DR-S350NW is compact, secure and scans your stuff in a jiffy
(Image credit: Canon)
Canon's latest A4 desktop scanner is the new imageFORMULA DR–S350NW, which is designed to be compact and secure, while combining speed, efficiency and quality, so it could well join the ranks of the best scanners for documents and photos.
Aimed at business users, Canon cites the education, legal and healthcare professions as potential applications, but any small office where space is at a premium that needs to copy and capture documents will find it useful. Easy and convenient to use, it can be operated without a PC connection or the need to install drivers or other software.
The dinky scanner features Canon’s web-embedded application, CaptureOnTouch Lite Web, which allows users to connect quickly and easily - and scan directly, using a computer or mobile web browser.
Pre-configured scan workflow jobs can be set up on the scanner, allowing documents to be easily sent to various output destinations, such as shared folders, email and FTP servers.
It features a large 4.3in color LCD touch panel with a customizable menu that allows users to edit and check scanning jobs and preview scanned images directly. Flexible connectivity options include USB, LAN and Wi-Fi (it is compatible with both 2.5Ghz and 5GHz Wi-Fi frequencies).
The imageFORMULA DR-S350NW complies with WPA3 standards – ensuring robust encryption, thereby safeguarding sensitive data against cyber threats. The scanner also boasts advanced security features, such as user access restriction controls and document encryption technology, protecting information as it passes through the device, even in shared multi-user working environments.
Marc Bory, Vice President, Digital Printing & Solutions, Marketing & Innovation at Canon Europe said: “Today’s hybrid working world brings challenges for many businesses – employees still need fast access to documents and information must be shared efficiently to ensure optimal collaboration. The new imageFORMULA DR-S350NW is designed to meet these needs, with its secure and efficient capabilities, it is ideal for supporting both small offices and employees of larger organizations, wherever they may be working.”
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
The Canon imageFORMULA DR–S350NW retails for £629 – availability and pricing for the US have yet to be announced.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.