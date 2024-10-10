Canon releases bijou desktop scanner for small office workspaces

Yes, you scan! The Canon imageFORMULA DR-S350NW is compact, secure and scans your stuff in a jiffy

Canon's latest A4 desktop scanner is the new imageFORMULA DR–S350NW, which is designed to be compact and secure, while combining speed, efficiency and quality, so it could well join the ranks of the best scanners for documents and photos.

Aimed at business users, Canon cites the education, legal and healthcare professions as potential applications, but any small office where space is at a premium that needs to copy and capture documents will find it useful. Easy and convenient to use, it can be operated without a PC connection or the need to install drivers or other software.

