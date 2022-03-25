Canon is giving away $18,000 in photography and videography grants

Canon has just announced the launch of its annual photojournalism grants in association with Visa pour l'image 2022. Both the Canon Video Grant and the Canon Female Photojournalist Grant will be awarded to a standout storyteller based on the relevance and originality of their project.

Now in its third year, the Canon Video Grant recognizes the best emerging filmmaking talent through documentaries that explore a social, cultural or economic issue. Not only will the winner receive a grant of €8,000 (roughly $8,800 / £6,700), but they will also be loaned Canon camera equipment such as the Canon EOS C70 to aid in the production of the documentary. Last year’s winner was Camille Millerand who was awarded the grant for his short film The Invisibles, that focuses on essential illegal workers in France.

• These are the best Canon cameras

For the last 22 years, Canon has also recognized the incredible work that female photojournalists do in the field with the Canon Female Photojournalist Grant. Again, a grant of €8,000 will be awarded to the deserving winner and their work will also be exhibited at Visa pour l’image in 2022.

Acacia Johnson was the 2021 recipient and used the money to carry out a project in Alaska called To Know the Earth from Above: The Bush Pilots Connected Rural Alaska. She photographed large-format portraits of the pilots and their aircraft, as well as aerial shots of the pilots in flight, who are a vital lifeline to Alaskan Natives. They transport items such as food, medical care and are even used for emergency transport.

"I was honored to be awarded the 2021 Canon Female Photojournalist Grant," said Acacia said. "The grant money has allowed me to spend time, energy and creativity on a slower, more in-depth project, with the hope that it will be a lasting contribution to my home community. If you are thinking about applying, I encourage you to – the grant could be career-changing. It has allowed me to undertake a longtime dream project”

Entries for both grants are now open, and to submit you must be a professional photojournalist, speak fluent French or English, not have won the award for the last five years and have a relevant body of work to submit. Submissions are free and entries will close on 17 May.

For more information on how to enter and to view the full terms and conditions, head to the Canon Video Grant and Canon Female Photojournalist Grant pages on the Visa pour l’image website .

Read more:

Best Canon lenses

Best Canon telephoto lenses

Best Canon portrait lenses