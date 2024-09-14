Canon doubles Sony's camera sales in China – and quadruples Nikon's

Data reveals that Canon sells twice as many cameras as Sony does in China – and four times as many as Nikon

An account on the Chinese social media site Weibo has shared a rare glimpse into the country's camera market, and it’s surprising: Canon sold twice the number of cameras as Sony, and four times as many as Nikon

"The '2024-2029 Digital Camera Industry Market In-depth Analysis and Development Strategy Research Report' released by the China Research Institute of Industry pointed out that the competitive landscape is still mainly dominated by well-known brands such as Canon, Nikon, Sony, and Fuji," reads the post, by Weibo account Camera Obsession

