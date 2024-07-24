Canon challenge director Anthony Rubinstein to edit full music video and stills in under 48 hours using the new EOS R5 Mark II

By
published

The end result – a two minute and 26 second music video, but does it look any good?

Anthony Rubinstein on the set of the video
(Image credit: Canon Europe)

As part of the launch of the EOS R5 Mark II, Canon Europe has teamed up with social media agency Formidable, and come up with a novel and entertaining idea to show off the new camera’s skills. 

For the multi-platform social campaign across Canon’s YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and web, the brand came up with a challenge: to see if director and hybrid creator Anthony Rubinstein to shoot and edit a full-length music video, and stills, in less than 48 hours, only using the EOS R5 Mark II. 

