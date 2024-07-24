Canon challenge director Anthony Rubinstein to edit full music video and stills in under 48 hours using the new EOS R5 Mark II

As part of the launch of the EOS R5 Mark II, Canon Europe has teamed up with social media agency Formidable, and come up with a novel and entertaining idea to show off the new camera’s skills.

For the multi-platform social campaign across Canon’s YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and web, the brand came up with a challenge: to see if director and hybrid creator Anthony Rubinstein to shoot and edit a full-length music video, and stills, in less than 48 hours, only using the EOS R5 Mark II.

With the clock ticking, Rubinstein and the Formidable team enlisted the help of Hana Lili, a 24 year old Welsh singer-songwriter who supported Coldplay on the Cardiff leg of their world tour, and whose music has been used on the soundtrack for TV show Love Island.

Iconic by Hana Lili - A music video shot by Anthony Rubinstein on the Canon EOS R5 Mark II - YouTube Watch On

The Mark II is proving incredibly popular with anyone who’s tried it.

Our editor James Artaius recently reviewed the Canon EOS R5 Mark II, calling it "Once again, the company’s most important, and most powerful camera…simply the best camera I’ve ever used."

It combines in-camera 180MP upscaling and 2-stop denoising, faster 30fps burst speed, 8K 60p RAW, C-Log2, killer AI-powered predictive autofocus, reduced rolling shutter, Eye Control AF, 8.5 stops of image stabilization, pre-capture for stills and video, Smart Controller, Multi-Function Shoe, full-size HDMI port.

The end result of the ambitious project?

A two minute and 26 second music video with accompanying stills for Lili’s new track Iconic.

Among the hero content pieces of the campaign is an eight-minute behind-the-scenes video that explains the creative process in full, and Rubinstein’s experience with the camera.

Behind the scenes with Anthony Rubinstein and the Canon EOS R5 Mark II - YouTube Watch On

Calling the camera "A real pleasure to shoot with," Rubinstein also experienced the Mark II on a gimbal, "the idea is I’m going to be able to get some really lovely sweeping, orbiting shots, and the autofocus in the camera is going to do the job of making everything super sharp the whole way through."

He also praised the C-Log 2, which "Captures so much picture information, and it’s going to mean that we’ve got so much flexibility in the edit, and in the grade."

Another feature, which utilizes artificial intelligence, is the eye controlled autofocus.

"I just trained it on my eye," explains Rubinstein, "and basically what happens now when I look through the EVF is when I look at a different area of the scene, it automatically focuses in on where I’m looking.

"Really cool feature, really, really kind of spooky, but very fun."

