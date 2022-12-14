Camera shops are not dead! UK retailer Wex Photo Video opens new Cambridge store

For the last few years, it feels like it’s been pretty much all doom and gloom for high streets and shopping malls. Partly due to the pandemic and partly due to people’s shift to online shopping, we’ve seen a lot of shop closures.

Just last year, camera retailer Jessops announced it would be shutting down 187 of its branches. However, there is some hope that in-person shopping isn’t dead as Wex Photo Video opens its thirteenth store in Cambridge, UK.

Originally starting as an online-only retailer, Wex Photo Video (opens in new tab) has gone from strength to strength since it merged with Calumet in 2017. Both companies were bought out by a holding company called Aurelias, which wanted to cash in on Wex’s online customer base and Calumet’s store presence.

Initially, there were just eight stores spread across Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, Glasgow, London, Manchester and the flagship store in Norwich. In the last five years, Wex has continued to invest in bricks and mortar opening stores in Milton Keynes, Leeds, and Newcastle.

Now set to open a store in Cambridge in January 2023, even more of the UK will be able to access everything stores have to offer such as expert advice from staff, rental collection, repair drop-off, sensor cleaning, trade-in, camera set-up, click and collect plus they’ll be able to browse Wex’s unrivaled range of products.

Louis Wahl, Wex Photo Video’s CEO said, Our newest store will bring the Wex Promise to the heart of Cambridge; the largest range of imaging products presented with independent, expert advice. More than ever, people are indulging their creative side through serious photography. We’re really excited to open a new space where Wex colleagues can generously share their experience with enthusiasts and professionals alike.”

With over 23,000 students in Cambridge, there will be lots of in-store events, free online courses plus special student discounts available through the Wex Student Hub. The Cambridge store will be open seven days a week and is located on Green Street in a historic Beer House known as the Highland Piper.

