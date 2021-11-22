Popular

Buy a Zhiyun Smooth X smartphone stabilizer for just $30 this Black Friday

Ahead of Black Friday pick up a Zhiyun Smooth X handheld 2-axis mobile phone stabilizer for just $30

Ahead of the main Black Friday camera deals, Zhiyun is offering 50% off a Zhiyun Smooth X 2-axis mobile phone stabilizer. For just $30 you can make sure you never shoot shaky video again, it's motion-controlled and includes an extendable pole for taking selfies. 

Now for less than the cost of a month's iPhone contract, you can pick up a Zhiyun Smooth X handheld gimbal. It supports phones up to 3.5-inches, has a 10-inch extendable internal pole and up to 5.5 hours battery life. 

This user-friendly gimbal is compatible with both iOS and Android. The app offers features such as slow-motion, time-lapse and panorama plus it enables you to track a subject automatically after getting the subject in frame. There are also basic editing features in-app such as being able to trim shots, add music and add subtitles.

It has an average battery life of 4 hours but can work for up to 5.5 hours with some applications on standby. It also has a physical joystick, supports gesture control so you can start recording by displaying a "V" sign or by waving at the camera and has a 1/4-inch mounting thread on the bottom for attaching a tripod. 

The gimbal is perfect for capturing memories abroad, on a day trip or even at a special occasion. With a small, lightweight and portable design it can be carried in a rucksack or even a tote bag! The controls are easy to use and it'll make your footage look so much more professional.

Hannah Rooke
Hannah Rooke

Having studied Journalism and Public Relations at the University of the West of England Hannah developed a love for photography through a module on photojournalism. She specialises in Portrait, Fashion and lifestyle photography but has more recently branched out in the world of stylised product photography. For the last 3 years Hannah has worked at Wex Photo Video as a Senior Sales Assistant using her experience and knowledge of cameras to help people buy the equipment that is right for them. With 5 years experience working with studio lighting, Hannah has run many successful workshops teaching people how to use different lighting setups.

