Buddhist monk blesses Hasselblad camera – will "enlightenment" make it overexpose photos?

This Buddhist monk blessed a Hasselblad camera at the Shaolin Temple – and Chinese social media had a field day with "enlightenment" puns

A Buddhist monk blesses a Hasselblad film camera at the Shaolin Temple in Henan, China
(Image credit: Weibo: Photographer Pi Zidong)

Here's something you don't see every day: a photographer went to the Shaolin Temple, in China's Henan province, and he asked a monk to bless his Hasselblad camera – apparently becoming the first person to make such a request. 

While the Shaolin Temple might be most famous (at least, to fans of old-school chop-socky flicks and the Wu-Tang Clan) as the birthplace of Shaolin Kung-Fu, it is a monastery that is home to Chan Buddhism. 

A Buddhist monk blesses a Hasselblad film camera at the Shaolin Temple in Henan, China
Photographer Pi Zidong, from Beijing, took his Hasselblad (500C?) to the Shaolin Temple(Image credit: Weibo: Photographer Pi Zidong)

Editor

