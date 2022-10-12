BREAKING: Sony is launching a new camera tomorrow!

Sony has sprung a new camera launch on us, with one of those trendy announcement of an announcement scheduled for tomorrow – Thursday October 13 at 10:00 EDT / 15:00 BST / 01:00 AEDT on Friday.

The tagline for the launch is "elevate your vlogging", with the familiar silhouette of Sony's ZV line of cameras – so we can fully expect this to be a new member of the family that so far includes the Sony ZV-1 (opens in new tab) and Sony ZV-E10 (opens in new tab), two of the best vlogging cameras (opens in new tab) on the market right now.

As such, you can expect familiar features such as a fully articulating screen and large integrated microphone with bundled wind muffler ("dead cat"). So what will be different, this time, to distinguish the new camera from the existing models?

Well, the current rumblings are that it will be a fixed lens camera but with a fixed focal length – with a 20MP sensor and a 20mm optic. This would set it apart from the ZV-1, which has a fixed lens but a zoom one (a 24-70mm equivalent f/1.8-2.8), and the ZV-E10, which is an interchangeable lens camera.

Sony ZV-1 (Image credit: Sony)

Is a fixed 20mm lens really the right choice for vlogging? It's wide enough to self-shoot and to cover a lot of bases, but it feels very limiting for creators – and of course, if that's 20mm without the crop factor taken into account, that means we're actually looking at a 30mm equivalent – which is too long for arms-length vlogging.

What other changes could we potentially see? Well, a big one for us would be a meaningful touchscreen interface on the touchscreen. It's all well and good giving vloggers a flippy screen so they can film themselves, but its benefit on the current ZV cameras is minimized by the fact that you can't actually change any settings on it (instead having to fumble blindly around the buttons on the back of the camera).

We'd also love to see in-body image stabilization, rather than relying on electronic stabilization that imposes a further crop on the image. Whatever is or isn't included, we won't have to wait long to find out! Tune in tomorrow for our live coverage.

